checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 14:35  |  34   |   |   

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

London, 19 July 2021– Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Aggregated information

Date of purchase: 19 July 2021
Aggregate number of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each purchased: 93,700
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):                 1,643.4307
Highest price paid per share (GBp):         1,643.4307
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):         1,643.4307

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have no ordinary shares in treasury and 250,212,607 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 250,212,607. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

These share purchases form part of the Company's buy-back programme announced on 15 June 2021. Further to its press release of June 15, 2021, Endeavour intends to instruct Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited to widen the share repurchase programme to purchase shares on the London Stock Exchange effective from 19 July 2021, in addition to continuing the programme on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Endeavour Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)

Date of purchases: 19 July 2021

Investment firm: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Individual transactions

Transaction date and time Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue
19 July 2021 , 07:15 93,700
Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transaction in Own Shares ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES London, 19 July 2021– Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Charles Li Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrRohstoff-Talk mit Michael Blumenroth: "Gold bekommt Rückenwind - Metalle mittelfristig Potential"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
14:45 Uhr55 North Mining Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing of $550,000
Accesswire | Analysen
14:30 UhrGlobex Options Former Eagle Gold Mine
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:16 UhrBrazil Minerals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 21, 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGreen Stream Holdings, Inc.’s (GSFI) Chuck’s Vintage Opens NYC Location; Sponsors Polo Hamptons Polo Match & Event; Featured in Social Life Magazine and The New York Post Page Six
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrSnowline Gold Closes Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital
Accesswire | Analysen
13:45 UhrTrailbreaker Resources Completes Phase 1 Exploration at the Atsutla Gold Project, Mobilizes to Skelly
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrMinera IRL Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for the Ollachea Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrRanchero Gold Corp. Closes C$5 Million Financing in Connection with RTO Transaction with Melior Resources Inc. and Director Resignation
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrHanstone Gold Commences 2021 Core Drilling on Its Doc Property Located in BC’s Prolific Golden Triangle
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten