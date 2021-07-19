checkAd

Citizen Stash Expands Ontario Market Presence with Agreement to Process Flower for Burb, a Premium Cannabis Retailer and Brand

Autor: Accesswire
19.07.2021, 14:45  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis and premium products is …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis and premium products is pleased to announce that it was granted a listing with the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") to supply a new first-to-market strain under partnership with Burb brands.

Under the Burb Licensing Agreement, Citizen Stash will cultivate, source, process, package and distribute premium dried flower in 3.5 gram jars and two 0.5 gram pre-rolls under the Burb brand, beginning with the Ontario market. The first to market strain, "BC ZaZa", is a high potency THC premium flower developed internally through Citizen Stash's innovation pipeline. Citizen Stash will be the first LP in Canada to partner with and bring a retailer's flower brand to market and are proud to launch with the OCS where the popularity and demand for Citizen Stash premium flower has been well established.

"Over 40% of cannabis retailers in Canada are owned by chains and many are looking to find additional ways to unlock the revenue potential of the substantial brand equity built up in their retail operations. To that end, we feel Burb has led the charge in building one of the premier cannabis culture brands within the Canadian market and abroad, supported by a strong performing retail store portfolio in BC and backed by a passionate community of followers.

This evolution in the market opens a new and very significant opportunity for us to support select brands and retailers in launching their own in-house branded products. By leveraging our unique production capabilities, genetics, cultivation partners, custom packaging and white labelling, we can occupy more retail shelf space in a cost-effective manner, generating incremental revenue for our company and for our brand partners," commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Citizen Stash.

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, B.C.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in 7 provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Seite 1 von 4
Citizen Stash Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citizen Stash Expands Ontario Market Presence with Agreement to Process Flower for Burb, a Premium Cannabis Retailer and Brand VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis and premium products is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Charah Solutions Acquires Avon Lake Generating Station from GenOn for Sustainable Environmental ...
SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonade is Available at Costco in Record Time
AdvanceTC Announces US$3.015 Billion Valuation
SPI Appoints 30+ Year Finance and Law Veteran Randolph Conone as SVP Investor Relations and Finance
Banyan Gold Announces Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $16 Million
SUIC Midas Touch Enters a New Frontier of Multi-Level Marketing With A Focus on Blockchain As It ...
Spruce Ridge Finalizes Acquisition of Oil and Gas Wells in Saskatchewan
Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska
META Joins Stanford University SystemX Alliance Affiliates Program
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21Citizen Stash to Webcast Live at the Cannabis Virtualinvestorconference.com on June 30, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21Citizen Stash Launching Three First-to-Market Strains in Alberta
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21Citizen Stash Expands Its Flower Product Line Up in B.C.
Accesswire | Analysen