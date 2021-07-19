checkAd

Gore Mutual Insurance Company Becomes First Canadian Insurer Using Guidewire Cloud to Deploy the Full InsuranceSuite

Gore Mutual Insurance Company (Gore Mutual), a Canadian mutual insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, announce that Gore Mutual has successfully deployed Guidewire InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud as its new operating model for Ontario personal lines automobile and Individually Rated Commercial Auto (IRCA) insurance. The mutual insurer is the first insurer in Canada to launch InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud to implement full-service capabilities across its three core business operations – policy, billing, and claims – at the same time. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Deloitte supported the implementation project.

This marks significant progress in Gore Mutual’s business transformation journey – a bold ‘Next Horizon’ strategy designed to transform from a mid-size, regional insurer to a national-scale, purpose-driven, digitally-led insurer in only a few short years. Gore Mutual continues to invest heavily in its people and core capabilities, with plans to scale its business together with broker partners across Canada.

“We’re excited to take this significant step in our transformation,” says Andy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. “Our Next Horizon strategy to transform our company into a top 10 national insurer is really coming to life as we launch a brand-new operating model for personal lines auto.”

“With brand-new technology, products, pricing, and our national contact centre, we’re investing in the future of our core insurance operations to ensure we continue to be a strong and supportive partner for our brokers,” says Paul Jackson, Chief Operating Officer.

At the core of Gore Mutual’s strategy is the commitment to developing an infrastructure built on modern technology – with employee, broker, and customer experience as a central focus. Deep analysis of the features and capabilities needed were identified by the insurer working in partnership with Guidewire. The reinvention of Gore Mutual’s foundational systems will bring enhanced operational workflows and efficiencies, harness real-time data and insights, and will provide the agility required for future innovation.

InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud better aligns Gore Mutual to industry best practices and broker workflows, providing brokers with the speed and efficiency required to service their customers. With InsuranceSuite, Gore Mutual can now offer:

  • Streamlined policy underwriting and administration with integration across Broker Management Systems (BMS) and quote vendors, supporting real-time quote, bind, and policy issuance. This saves brokers time and avoids duplicate entry for a faster and more accurate experience.
  • Billing automation such as equalized payments, and easy-to-understand billing statements.
  • Real-time access to claims information and vendor partner integration, leading to faster estimates, repair and resolution, and positive claims experiences for customers.
  • Refreshed policy documentation and improved communications that promote a positive service experience for customers across the lifecycle of a policy.

“We congratulate Gore Mutual on its successful deployment of InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud and applaud them for being the first Canadian insurer to launch Guidewire Cloud across policy, billing, and claims services concurrently,” said Mike Polelle, Chief Delivery Officer, Guidewire Software. “We are excited that Guidewire Cloud is the foundation of Gore Mutual’s Next Horizon strategy, and look forward to continuously adding value to the company’s mission of protecting and helping people, businesses, and communities in their time of need.”

