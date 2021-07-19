checkAd

Payoneer Global Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on August 11, 2021

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after market close.

The company will host a live audio webcast to discuss financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Levine, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://investor.payoneer.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

www.payoneer.com

