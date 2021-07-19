checkAd

goeasy Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, will hold a conference call with shareholders, analysts, and portfolio managers on Friday, August 6, 2021. A media release including goeasy Q2 2021 results will be issued after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Date: Friday, August 6, 2021
Time: 11:00 am ET
Dial-in: US/Canada toll-free 1-866-219-5269 / International 1-703-736-7431
Passcode: 3255893 please dial in the passcode, followed by # to enter the call
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/opzpj69u

Media are invited to listen to the call by telephone or through the webcast. For questions, media may contact Jason Mullins, President & CEO at 905-272-2788.

After the conference call, a recording will be available until August 13, 2021 by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode number 3255893.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,200 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including lease-to-own merchandise, unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, power sports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $6.4 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $3.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:
   
Bryan Tritt
Vice President, Communications and
Public Relations
goeasy Ltd.
(905) 272-2788
 Farhan Ali Khan
Senior Vice President, Corporate
Development and Investor Relations
goeasy Ltd.
(905) 272-2788




