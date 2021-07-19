Peoples Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings Results

checkAd

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported second quarter earnings results with highlights as follows:

Second quarter highlights:

  • Net earnings were $4.6 million or $0.82 basic net earnings per share and $0.80 diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $2.6 million or $0.46 basic net earnings per share and $0.44 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.
  • The Bank originated 72 Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaling $3.3 million, during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Bank recognized $1.5 million in PPP loan fee income during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Year to date highlights:

  • Net earnings were $8.7 million or $1.55 basic net earnings per share and $1.51 diluted net earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $4.9 million or $0.87 basic net earnings per share and $0.84 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.
  • The Bank originated 419 SBA PPP loans, totaling $29.1 million, during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Bank recognized $2.5 million in PPP loan fee income during the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Core deposits were $1.4 billion or 98.09% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 billion or 97.88% of total deposits at June 30, 2020.

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in second quarter net earnings to an increase in net interest income, a decrease in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense during the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $11.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was due to a $879,000 increase in interest income and a $70,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $823,000 increase in interest income and fees on loans, which was primarily due to a $1.5 million increase in fee income on SBA PPP loans. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $11.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was a credit of $226,000, compared to an expense of $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a decrease in reserves on loans with payment modifications made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in reserves due to a net decrease in the volume of loans in the general reserve pool. At June 30, 2021, the balance of loans with existing modifications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was $283,000. At December 31, 2020, the balance of loans with existing modifications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was $18.3 million. The Company continues to track all loans that are currently modified or have been modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan balances associated with COVID-19 pandemic related modifications have been grouped into their own pool within the Company's Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ("ALLL") model as they have a higher likelihood of risk, and a higher reserve rate has been applied to that pool. Of all loans modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, $108.2 million have returned to their original terms; however, the effects of stimulus in the current environment are still unknown, and additional losses may be present in loans that are currently modified and/or loans that were once modified. At December 31, 2020, the balance for all loans that were then currently modified or previously modified but returned to their original terms was $119.6 million. The $11.4 million decrease from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021 in the balance of currently or previously modified loans that had returned to their original terms is primarily due to loans paid off during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-interest income was $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $593,000 increase in miscellaneous non-interest income primarily due to an increase in debit card income resulting from increased debit card activity and an increase in income on Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") investments, and a $271,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals.

Non-interest expense was $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $301,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $170,000 increase in other non-interest expenses.

Year-to-date net earnings as of June 30, 2021 were $8.7 million or $1.55 basic net earnings per share and $1.51 diluted net earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $4.9 million or $0.87 basic net earnings per share and $0.84 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago. The increase in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income, a decrease in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020, as discussed below.

Year-to-date net interest income as of June 30, 2021 was $22.8 million, compared to $21.9 million for the same period one year ago. The increase in net interest income was due to a $551,000 increase in interest income and a $296,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $807,000 increase in interest income and fees on loans, which was primarily due to a $2.5 million increase in fee income on SBA PPP loans. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities and a decrease in FHLB borrowings. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $23.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $19.0 million for the same period one year ago. The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was a credit of $681,000, compared to an expense of $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a decrease in reserves on loans with payment modifications made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in reserves due to a net decrease in the volume of loans in the general reserve pool.

Non-interest income was $11.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $708,000 increase in mortgage banking income due to an increase in mortgage loan volume, a $737,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $1.0 million increase in miscellaneous non-interest income primarily due to an increase in debit card income resulting from increased debit card activity and an increase in income on SBIC investments.

Non-interest expense was $24.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $22.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $723,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $590,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to increases in insurance costs and incentive compensation.

Income tax expense was $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $535,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 20.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 17.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 20.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 16.90% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Total assets were $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Available for sale securities were $367.5 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $245.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans were $888.4 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $948.6 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in loans is primarily due to a $38.3 million decrease in PPP loans primarily due to PPP loans being forgiven by the SBA during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and a $33.7 million decrease in commercial loans due to loan payoffs during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company had $37.5 million and $75.8 million in PPP loans at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-performing assets were $3.4 million or 0.21% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $3.9 million or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets include $3.3 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $67,000 in other loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $3.5 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $226,000 in other loans, and $128,000 in other real estate owned at December 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 was $9.3 million or 1.05% of total loans, compared to $9.9 million or 1.04% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $26.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $31.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $26.2 million at December 31, 2020. Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Shareholders' equity was $145.4 million, or 9.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $139.9 million, or 9.89% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.

Peoples Bank currently operates 17 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by Peoples Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Contact: Lance A. Sellers
President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey N. Hooper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
828-464-5620, Fax 828-465-6780

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)

                   
    June 30,
2021 		    December 31,
2020 		    June 30,
2020 		 
    (Unaudited)     (Audited)     (Unaudited)  
ASSETS:
                 
Cash and due from banks
  $ 47,151     $ 42,737     $ 48,990  
Interest-bearing deposits
    240,158       118,843       15,694  
Federal funds sold
    -       -       124,955  
Cash and cash equivalents
    287,309       161,580       189,639  
                         
Investment securities available for sale
    367,529       245,249       207,469  
Other investments
    3,758       4,155       7,196  
Total securities
    371,287       249,404       214,665  
                         
Mortgage loans held for sale
    5,501       9,139       10,594  
                         
Loans
    888,360       948,639       966,543  
Less: Allowance for loan losses
    (9,287 )     (9,908 )     (9,433 )
Net loans
    879,073       938,731       957,110  
                         
Premises and equipment, net
    17,217       18,600       18,480  
Cash surrender value of life insurance
    17,164       16,968       16,507  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
    22,022       21,753       19,994  
Total assets
  $ 1,599,573     $ 1,416,175     $ 1,426,989  
                         
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
                       
Deposits:
                       
Noninterest-bearing demand
  $ 512,577     $ 456,980     $ 457,637  
Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings
    775,009       657,834       594,948  
Time, $250,000 or more
    26,631       25,771       24,477  
Other time
    77,837       80,501       77,267  
Total deposits
    1,392,054       1,221,086       1,154,329  

 
                       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
    31,249       26,201       31,747  
FHLB borrowings
    -       -       70,000  
Junior subordinated debentures
    15,464       15,464       15,464  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
    15,432       13,525       18,408  
Total liabilities
    1,454,199       1,276,276       1,289,948  
                         
Shareholders' equity:
                       
Preferred stock, no par value; authorized
                       
5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding
    -       -       -  
Common stock, no par value; authorized
                       
20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
                       
5,789,166 shares at 6/30/21,
                       
5,787,504 shares at 12/31/20 and 6/30/20
    56,910       56,871       56,871  
Common stock held by deferred compensation trust,
                       
at cost; 158,985 shares at 6/30/21, 155,469 shares
                       
at 12/31/20 and 150,309 shares at 6/30/20
    (1,901 )     (1,796 )     (1,700 )
Deferred compensation
    1,901       1,796       1,700  
Retained earnings
    84,504       77,628       72,942  
Accumulated other comprehensive income
    3,960       5,400       7,228  
Total shareholders' equity
    145,374       139,899       137,041  
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
  $ 1,599,573     $ 1,416,175     $ 1,426,989  
                         

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

             
    Three months ended     Six months ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
INTEREST INCOME:
                       
Interest and fees on loans
  $ 11,003     $ 10,180     $ 21,667     $ 20,860  
Interest on due from banks
    48       41       83       84  
Interest on federal funds sold
    -       22       -       145  
Interest on investment securities:
                               
U.S. Government sponsored enterprises
    682       651       1,220       1,336  
State and political subdivisions
    758       684       1,397       1,325  
Other
    26       60       72       138  
Total interest income
    12,517       11,638       24,439       23,888  
                                 
INTEREST EXPENSE:
                               
Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings deposits
    543       448       1,040       973  
Time deposits
    191       224       403       501  
FHLB borrowings
    -       102       -       166  
Junior subordinated debentures
    71       90       142       220  
Other
    37       48       72       93  
Total interest expense
    842       912       1,657       1,953  
                                 
NET INTEREST INCOME
    11,675       10,726       22,782       21,935  
PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES
    (226 )     1,417       (681 )     2,938  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
                               
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
    11,901       9,309       23,463       18,997  

 
                               
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
                               
Service charges
    910       718       1,836       1,826  
Other service charges and fees
    171       162       383       355  
Mortgage banking income
    723       563       1,593       885  
Insurance and brokerage commissions
    238       205       498       447  
Appraisal management fee income
    2,005       1,734       3,821       3,084  
Miscellaneous
    1,993       1,400       3,782       2,780  
Total non-interest income
    6,040       5,239       11,913       9,834  
                                 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
                               
Salaries and employee benefits
    5,666       5,535       11,849       11,259  
Occupancy
    1,939       1,861       3,892       3,782  
Appraisal management fee expense
    1,634       1,333       3,090       2,367  
Other
    2,893       2,723       5,569       5,493  
Total non-interest expense
    12,132       11,452       24,400       22,901  
                                 
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
    5,809       3,096       10,976       5,930  
INCOME TAXES
    1,194       535       2,240       1,002  

 
                               
NET EARNINGS
  $ 4,615     $ 2,561     $ 8,736     $ 4,928  

 
                               
PER SHARE AMOUNTS
                               
Basic net earnings
  $ 0.82     $ 0.46     $ 1.55     $ 0.87  
Diluted net earnings
  $ 0.80     $ 0.44     $ 1.51     $ 0.84  
Cash dividends
  $ 0.16     $ 0.15     $ 0.32     $ 0.45  
Book value
  $ 25.82     $ 24.82     $ 25.82     $ 24.82  
                                 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)


 
  Three months ended     Six months ended     Year ended  

 
  June 30,     June 30,     December 31,  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020     2020  

 
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Audited)  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Available for sale securities
  346,889     195,101     305,127     191,986     200,821  
Loans
    916,393       947,344       931,714       904,489       935,970  
Earning assets
    1,477,256       1,258,583       1,425,990       1,181,237       1,271,764  
Assets
    1,563,570       1,360,408       1,510,789       1,278,673       1,365,642  
Deposits
    1,370,159       1,104,394       1,319,755       1,038,839       1,115,019  
Shareholders' equity
    141,167       134,803       142,566       135,775       141,287  

 
                                       
SELECTED KEY DATA:
                                       
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
    3.20 %     3.48 %     3.26 %     3.79 %     3.52 %
Return on average assets
    1.18 %     0.76 %     1.17 %     0.78 %     0.83 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
    13.11 %     7.64 %     12.36 %     7.30 %     8.04 %
Average shareholders' equity to total average assets
    9.03 %     9.91 %     9.44 %     9.91 %     9.89 %

 
                                       
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES:
                                       
Balance, beginning of period
  9,532     8,112     9,908     6,680     6,680  
Provision for (Recovery of) loan losses
    (226 )     1,417       (681 )     2,938       4,259  
Charge-offs
    (151 )     (168 )     (236 )     (378 )     (1,414 )
Recoveries
    132       72       296       193       383  
Balance, end of period
  9,287     9,433     9,287     9,433     9,908  
                                         
                   
    June 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2020 		    December 31,
2020 		 
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Audited)  
ASSET QUALITY:
                 
Non-accrual loans
  $ 3,378     $ 3,999     $ 3,758  
90 days past due and still accruing
    -       -       -  
Other real estate owned
    -       -       128  
Total non-performing assets
  $ 3,378     $ 3,999     $ 3,886  
Non-performing assets to total assets
    0.21 %     0.28 %     0.27 %
Loans modifications related to COVID-19
  $ 283     $ 120,569     $ 18,246  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
    274.93 %     235.88 %     254.97 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
    1.05 %     0.98 %     1.04 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans
    1.09 %     1.09 %     1.14 %
LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS:
                 
Percentage of loans by risk grade
                 
                   
Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality)
    0.63 %     1.58 %     1.18 %
Risk Grade 2 (high quality)
    19.16 %     21.64 %     20.45 %
Risk Grade 3 (good quality)
    68.78 %     65.35 %     65.70 %
Risk Grade 4 (management attention)
    8.68 %     9.39 %     9.75 %
Risk Grade 5 (watch)
    1.97 %     1.26 %     2.20 %
Risk Grade 6 (substandard)
    0.78 %     0.78 %     0.72 %
Risk Grade 7 (doubtful)
    0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Risk Grade 8 (loss)
    0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %

At June 30, 2021, including non-accrual loans, there were three relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade (which totaled $8.3 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

SOURCE: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.



