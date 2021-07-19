Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that in conjunction with the game’s 12th birthday, July 19 has been proclaimed ‘National Words With Friends Day’. This special holiday kicks off a two week in-game festival for fans featuring a slate of exciting gameplay events, challenges, special celebrity guests and sweepstakes that honor the game’s love of words and ongoing spirit of friendly competition.

Zynga Announces ‘National Words With Friends Day’ with Inaugural In-Game Festival Celebrating Iconic Game Franchise’s 12th Birthday (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Mark your calendars: Words With Friends is more than just a game; it’s part of our culture and our vernacular,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “Over the past 12 years, it's grown from a popular app to a global sensation, and we’re excited to celebrate this first annual national day and festival with our fans in the game we all love.”

To introduce an all-new feature, from July 19 – 25, players can participate in a community-wide competitive event called ‘Choose Your Side’. Joining either team ‘Early Bird’ or team ‘Night Owl’, players will accrue points for their side by completing moves in their Classic matches. At the end of this week-long event, the winning team will receive a limited edition reward while the other team receives a consolation prize.

Week two of the birthday bash brings a trendy take on the game’s single player mode, as real-life social media influencers will star as the opponents in the ‘Influence This!’ Solo Challenge. Running from July 27 – August 1, for the first time ever, celebrities will represent each rung in the challenge ladder, featuring social media sensations including: voice actor, Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced one of the most beloved animated characters of the 2000s; ‘Mom Worthy’ podcast hosts Britt & Sami; standout reality TV star, Victor Arroyo; and music artist and vlogger, Lo Beeston.

The second week of the celebration brings more in-game goodies as players can dig into the 12th Birthday Weekly Challenge to earn a ‘Birthday badge’ to mark the occasion. In a new Quick Play event, players will enjoy a specially themed Duels game board shaped like a birthday cake. Players can also secure their own limited edition Words With Friends 12th Birthday Tile Style, offered the final week of the festivities.