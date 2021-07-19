checkAd

Supporting Surfside Regions Foundation Announces Grant to Help Champlain Towers Residents, Families

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit organization primarily funded by Regions Bank, on Monday announced a $25,000 grant to support residents and families impacted by the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium development in Surfside.

The Operation Helping Hands disaster-recovery fund from United Way of Miami-Dade is helping people and families impacted by the Surfside condominium collapse. (Photo: Business Wire)

The grant will be allocated toward United Way of Miami-Dade’s disaster-recovery fund called Operation Helping Hands. The fund is helping people and families with short-term and long-term needs created by the partial collapse and subsequent demolition of Champlain Towers South.

“South Florida is a place like none other – an international community where people from all walks of life live side-by-side, and in recent weeks, we have seen how people are standing together during one of the most difficult chapters of Miami-Dade’s history,” said Marta Mendes-Miguel Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Our hope is that this contribution will make the coming weeks and months easier to navigate for people who are starting over while mourning the loss of friends, loved ones, and their homes. More than that, we hope our contribution will affirm that we, like so many people around the world, stand united with the people of South Florida during this time of need.”

The Regions Foundation issues grants year-round to support a variety of community initiatives, including disaster recovery, as well as ongoing priorities including education, economic and community development, and more.

Both the Regions Foundation and Regions Bank are community partners of United Way of Miami-Dade. Examples of the organizations’ commitments include the grant announced by the Foundation Monday, as well as Regions Bank’s contributions of more than $100,000 over the last three years to support financial wellness initiatives through United Way. In addition, several Regions Bank associates are actively involved as United Way volunteers.

“Our teams at Regions Bank are committed to using our time, our talents, and our resources in ways that make a positive impact in every community we serve,” said Christina “Chris” Cruzpino, Miami-Dade market executive for Regions Bank. “We live here; we work here. And when our community is hurting, we hurt as well. We stand united with the people of Surfside and Miami-Dade County as we heal from this tragedy together. We appreciate our colleagues at the Regions Foundation for making this new investment in support of urgent, crucial work to help people impacted by the Surfside collapse.”

People or organizations interested in making contributions to United Way of Miami-Dade’s Operation Helping Hands fund can learn more details at this link.

About Regions Foundation

Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $153 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

