WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CELEBRITIES AND FAMOUS FOOD INFLUENCERS TO HELP END CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of its seventh annual Tools For Change fundraising program benefiting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. The goal for this year’s campaign is to raise more than $3.5 million to help children in need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005122/en/

Williams Sonoma Launches Celebrity Designed Spatulas Benefiting No Kid Hungry (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the fundraising efforts, Williams Sonoma will be launching a new limited-edition product collection that includes spatulas, sweet treats, soaps, lotions and tea towels designed by ten prominent celebrities, chefs, culinary personalities and social influencers. Each product has an associated meal equivalency* that helps No Kid Hungry connect food to children in need. The collection will be available at all Williams Sonoma retail locations and online at williams-sonoma.com/nokidhungry.

This year’s Tools for Change products were designed by:

Spatulas – Can help provide up to 40 meals per purchase ($14.95 each)

  • Brian Hart Hoffman – President and Chief Creative Officer of Hoffman Media
  • Bobby Flay – Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur
  • Gaby Dalkin – Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author
  • Hilary Duff – Actress, Producer, Singer-songwriter, and Entrepreneur
  • Kevin Curry – Author
  • Molly Yeh – Cookbook Author, Food Blogger, and Food Network Show Host
  • Tabitha Brown – Actress and Influencer
  • Tamron Hall – Broadcast Journalist, Author, and Television Show Host
  • Tiny Chef – Cook Behind The Tiny Chef Show

Tea Towels – Can help provide up to 70 meals per purchase ($24.95, set of two)

  • Brian Hart Hoffman – President and Chief Creative Officer of Hoffman Media
  • Gaby Dalkin - Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author
  • Molly Yeh - Celebrity Chef, Cookbook Author and Food Network Show Host
  • Tiny Chef – Cook Behind The Tiny Chef Show

Soap and Lotion Guest Sets – Can help provide up to 80 meals per purchase ($29.95 each)

  • Brian Hart Hoffman – President and Chief Creative Officer of Hoffman Media
  • Molly Yeh - Celebrity Chef, Cookbook Author and Food Network Show Host

This year’s food assortment includes:

  • No Kid Hungry Caramel Fudge Cookies – Triple-layer cookies with chocolate wafers that are topped with rich fudge caramel dipped in chocolate. $24.95 per package and can help provide up to 70 meals per purchase.
  • No Kid Hungry Organic Gummy Cubs – Fruity flavors of lemon, orange, grapefruit, strawberry, cherry and grape, these organic bears come in a reusable canister that doubles as a coin bank. $16.95 per package and can help provide up to 50 meals per purchase.
  • Georgetown No Kid Hungry Cupcake Sampler – Decadent and delicious, Georgetown’s legendary treats are made by hand with premium ingredients Valrhona chocolate, Madagascar Bourbon vanilla and European sweet-cream butter, this gift box of twelve cupcakes features gourmet fall flavors and charming fondant decorations. $79.95 per cupcake sampler and can help provide up to 230 meals per purchase.

“Our annual Tools for Change campaign kicks off Williams Sonoma’s efforts to raise both money and awareness for the incredible work No Kid Hungry is doing to end childhood hunger in America,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “Since we started working with No Kid Hungry over 10 years ago, the generosity of our customers, colleagues and corporate partners have helped us raise over $13M providing more than 130 million meals to children in need across the country.”

