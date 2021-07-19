checkAd

First Tech Federal Credit Union Selects ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass Product and Pricing Service to Streamline Automation and Scale

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that First Tech Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s premier credit unions, has chosen ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass Product and Pricing Service (EPPS) to enhance automation, compliance, and scalability and meet the demands of its more than 720,000 credit union members.

“ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass Product and Pricing Service allows First Tech Federal Credit Union to leverage pricing and eligibility capabilities in a native environment within Encompass,” said Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “This means that not only can they streamline their processes, access updated features and customize areas that are vital to their individual success, but they can do all of that in a single system with data accuracy and consistency.”

EPPS, a robust product pricing engine integrated into the ICE Mortgage Technology Platform, allows users to accurately select and price eligible loan products, automatically monitor for loan changes, and ensure reliable data exchange throughout the lifecycle of the loan, which decreases risk during the lending process.

“Relentless operational efficiency is the vision for First Tech’s Residential Mortgage Lending Division,” said Bruce Dickinson, Senior Vice President, Residential Mortgage Lending of First Tech Federal Credit Union. “The market and our membership will continue to demand an elegant front-end vehicle to apply for a mortgage, achieve transparency and accuracy in the process, and finalize real estate transactions faster. The Encompass Product and Pricing Service helps First Tech Federal Credit Union to be better positioned for those challenges and demands for future success.”

In addition to EPPS already being integrated into Encompass and the value of a decreased risk of integration data issues, other key differentiators for First Tech selecting ICE Mortgage Technology Encompass Product and Pricing Service include that it fully supports home equity line of credit (HELOC) products, allows for customizable configurations managed by the First Tech Encompass Admin Team, and is customizable to First Tech policies with business rules and loan templates.

