dynaCERT Announces Date of Upcoming Annual Meeting

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the date of its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) which will be held virtually through the TSX Virtual Meeting Platform at 11:00 AM ET (Toronto Time) on September 30, 2021.

Information regarding voting and attending the Shareholders’ Meeting via the internet will be sent to shareholders at the relevant time under the guidance of the Company’s Transfer Agent and Registrar, TSX Trust Company.

Relevant Dates

The Company announces the following relevant dates in respect of its upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting:

Record Date:

August 11, 2021

Proxy Cut-off:

September 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET (Toronto Time)

Meeting Date:

September 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET (Toronto Time)

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT stated, “We are looking forward to our upcoming annual meeting to be held virtually on September 30, 2021. As we all know, we have been living in unprecedented times and the global pandemic has presented unparalleled challenges. The health and safety of our employees and the communities that we work in have been the top priority. As we move forward with the easing of restrictions in Ontario and worldwide, dynaCERT is focused on an organizational purpose and clear strategy to increase sales and broaden the reach of the HydroGENTM technology through various verticals. We are focused and steadfast in our goal to reduce pollution.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

