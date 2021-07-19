Frontier Communications Names Erin Kurtz Chief Communications Officer

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Erin Kurtz has joined the Company as Chief Communications Officer. Ms. Kurtz comes to Frontier from XPO Logistics, Inc. where she was Senior Vice President, Communications. She reports to Nick Jeffery, Frontier’s Chief Executive Officer.

Erin Kurtz (Photo: Business Wire)

"We’re delighted to further strengthen our leadership team with the addition of Erin as our new communications leader,” Mr. Jeffery commented. “Erin is a dynamic and insightful communications executive with important experience driving culture change and building brands for the benefit of all stakeholders. We’re confident she will have a meaningful impact as we engage our employees, customers and investors on this transformational journey.”

Ms. Kurtz is a strategic communications leader with two decades of experience across a wide range of industries, including media, technology, logistics, and financial services. Most recently, Ms. Kurtz was Senior Vice President of XPO Logistics, where she set the global communications agenda for one of the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500. In this role, she built and led an integrated communications strategy across public relations, reputation management, digital and social media, employee communications, brand marketing and government affairs. Prior to joining XPO in 2016, she co-founded Hunt & Gather, a high-touch marketing and communications agency, and held senior communications roles at Joele Frank, AOL and Thomson Reuters. She started her career in Washington, DC at the American Hospital Association.

