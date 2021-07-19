McAfee Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), a global leader in online protection, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended June 26, after the United States markets close on Tuesday, August 10th. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

McAfee Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: August 10, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: (833) 301-1122 (US and Canada)

(631) 658-1012 (International)

Conference ID: 9158809

Webcast: https://ir.mcafee.com/news-and-events/events