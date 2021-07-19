checkAd

McAfee Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), a global leader in online protection, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended June 26, after the United States markets close on Tuesday, August 10th. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

McAfee Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details
 Date: August 10, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in: (833) 301-1122 (US and Canada)
(631) 658-1012 (International)
Conference ID: 9158809
Webcast: https://ir.mcafee.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.mcafee.com/.

About McAfee

McAfee is a global leader in online protection. We free and empower consumers and families to confidently enjoy life online. www.mcafee.com

Wertpapier


