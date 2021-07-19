checkAd

Bank of America Launches New Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Bank of America today announced the launch of the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card, which allows clients to earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. This new credit card is the latest among Bank of America’s suite of rewards cards, each designed to fit a variety of clients’ needs.

“We heard from our clients that they want earning rewards on their credit card to be uncomplicated,” said Jason Gaughan, credit card executive at Bank of America. “With our new Unlimited Cash Rewards card, we’ve made earning cash back on all purchases even easier, and are helping clients optimize their spending.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bank of America!
Long
Basispreis 31,86€
Hebel 6,18
Ask 0,44
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 45,11€
Hebel 5,18
Ask 0,70
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Unlimited Cash Rewards Features – Clients will automatically earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no limit on the amount of cash back earned. Cash rewards don’t expire, and redemption is simple: clients can redeem their cash back for any amount, at any time for statement credits or deposits directly into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or for credit to an eligible account with Merrill. The Unlimited Cash Rewards card has no annual fee.

Earn Even More with Preferred Rewards – Members of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program earn 25% to 75% more cash back on every purchase made with the Unlimited Cash Rewards card, depending on their rewards tier. That means the unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases could increase to up to 2.62% cash back.

Award-Winning Credit Card Options – The new card joins the suite of award-winning credit cards from Bank of America including the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card, which offers clients 3% cash back in a category of their choice. Cardholders choose from one of six categories including gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and home improvement. Customized Cash Rewards cardholders also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Clients earn 3% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter.

Coming Soon: Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards – Bank of America will launch a similar credit card for business owners in October. The Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card will enable clients to earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards clients enrolled in Preferred Rewards for Business can increase their credit card rewards bonus by 25% to 75%, depending on the rewards tier for which they qualify. The Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card will have no annual fee and rewards do not expire.

Download the Bank of America app or visit bankofamerica.com.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Bank of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of America Launches New Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card Bank of America today announced the launch of the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card, which allows clients to earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. This new credit card is the latest among Bank of America’s suite of rewards …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:24 UhrLYNX: US-Banken Titel wie Bank of America stürzen ab – Gefahr für den Gesamtmarkt?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
16.07.215.000 Euro parat? Diese 3 Value-Aktien kannst du kaufen und jahrelang halten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.07.21Warren-Buffett-Aktie Bank of America ist wieder eine Ergebnis-Maschine!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.07.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy und Gamesa unter Druck wegen Gewinnwarnung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Bank of America veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2021
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stabil - Dow-Rekordhoch im Mai bleibt im Visier
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21Aktien New York: Moderat im Plus - Dow-Rekordhoch im Mai bleibt im Visier
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21ROUNDUP: US-Banken scheffeln dank Erholung von Corona-Krise Milliardengewinne
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Im Plus - Dow pendelt um 35 000-Punkte-Marke
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 14.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten