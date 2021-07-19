Luminar Acquiring Exclusive Lidar Chip Partner and Specialized Fab

Today, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) announced it is acquiring its exclusive InGaAs chip design partner and manufacturer, OptoGration Inc., bringing specialized core IP and securing supply chain as Luminar scales Iris into series production with its OEM customers. The acquisition secures a key part of Luminar’s supply chain and enables deeper integration with its existing chip design subsidiary Black Forest Engineering (BFE), which Luminar acquired in 2017. Luminar is combining the latest technology from Optogration and BFE to power its new fifth-generation lidar chip in Iris as the company prepares for series production of its product and technology.

For the past five years, Luminar has been closely collaborating with OptoGration, developing, iterating, and perfecting the specialized InGaAs photodetector technology that is required for 1550nm lidar. OptoGration has capacity to produce approximately one million InGaAs chips with Luminar’s design each year at their specialized fabrication facility in Wilmington, Mass, with the opportunity to expand to up to ten million units per year capacity.