checkAd

 Avangrid Electric and Gas Companies Form Local Customer Listening Councils

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

AVANGRID, Inc. [NYSE: AGR], a leading sustainable energy company, today announced the ongoing formation of new Customer Listening Councils for its electric and gas utility companies in Maine, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The formation of these councils is consistent with the company’s strong Environmental, Social, Governance and Financial (ESG+F) framework, and will enable a representative group of customers and stakeholders to voice their interests directly to company leaders. In addition, the companies will share operational updates and planned activities to build increased understanding of the companies’ operating and strategic goals.

“At AVANGRID, we know that the success of our organization depends on the success and satisfaction of our customers in every market we serve,” said Dennis V. Arriola, CEO of AVANGRID. “Building deeper, stronger relationships with our customers, including residential, businesses, municipalities, as well as other community stakeholders is the best way to manage a successful sustainable energy company and align our goals with the expectations of the people we are proud to serve.”

Through Avangrid Networks, the company operates eight utilities including: Central Maine Power, Maine Natural Gas, New York State Electric & Gas, Rochester Gas and Electric, Berkshire Gas and UIL Holdings Corporation, which includes United Illuminating (UI), Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas. The councils will represent customers in the states and service territories where the utilities operate and are forming now through outreach and invitation.

“Our customers rely on us to deliver their energy services reliably, safely and affordably, and they expect and deserve operational excellence,” said Catherine Stempien, CEO and President of Avangrid Networks. “But what a customer views as ‘excellent’ may differ from the way we view it, and that’s why these councils are vital. Sitting down with customers to hear what they have to say and talk through their issues, expectations and goals for the future is the right and important thing to do.”

In each state, the councils will comprise individuals representing consumers, businesses, municipalities and state and local agencies that operate in the communities we serve. The councils are expected to meet 3-4 times annually and will be coordinated by the local company president. Membership of the council will rotate periodically to ensure new voices and perspectives are heard.

Seite 1 von 3
Avangrid Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Avangrid Electric and Gas Companies Form Local Customer Listening Councils AVANGRID, Inc. [NYSE: AGR], a leading sustainable energy company, today announced the ongoing formation of new Customer Listening Councils for its electric and gas utility companies in Maine, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The formation of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21First Large-Scale Offshore Wind Project in U.S. to Be Built With Union Labor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21AVANGRID Poised to Build Green Hydrogen Future
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21BOEM Advances Permitting of Connecticut’s Largest Offshore Wind Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21AVANGRID Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten