checkAd

Kandi Expands Battery Cell Business with Acquisition of Jiangxi Huiyi

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

JINHUA, CHINA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced the expansion of its battery cell business with the acquisition of a leading cell producer in Jiangxi Province, China. Kandi is a leader in electric vehicles and associated parts, including the cell business of subsidiary Ankao and the intelligent battery exchange system, so this acquisition is a natural fit to its vertical integration strategy. The company to be acquired, Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Huiyi”), produces approximately 90 million 18650 lithium-ion rechargeable cells annually. The cells have a variety of applications, especially in consumer products. Kandi intends to further grow its cell business by using the newly acquired technology to address many new applications, eventually including EV battery packs.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented, “With the rapid growth of new forms of electric propulsion mobility, the battery industry is literally in its infancy. Whether it is classic pure-EV automobiles, recreational products like hoverboards, or the air transportation of the future, eVTOLS, the need for powerful, safe, and reliable battery storage will grow exponentially over the coming decades. Kandi already has significant expertise in electric propulsion, so this acquisition is the first step to take our expertise and market presence to the next level. Jiangxi Huiyi is already a high volume, profitable producer. Under Kandi’s ownership, we intend to grow volume and market share by leveraging their technology to address many emerging applications.”

Mr. Liao Zongjiang, Chairman of Jiangxi Huiyi added, “We are honored to join the Kandi family. We are confident that Jiangxi Huiyi can achieve a net annual profit of no less than RMB 15 million (approximately $2.3 million) with no extra investment. With the resources of Kandi behind us and with incremental investment, we will endeavor to increase our targeted net profits to RMB 35 million (approximately $5.4 million) in 2023 and RMB 100 million ($15.4 million) by 2025.”

Deal Terms

On July 13, 2021 (“Signing Date”), Kandi’s wholly owned subsidiary Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”) signed a Share Transfer Agreement and a Supplementary Agreement with the shareholders of Jiangxi Huiyi to purchase all its equity shares. Consummation of the transactions contemplated in the Share Transfer Agreement and Supplementary Agreement is expected to take place no later than thirty business days and no later than three years after the Signing Date respectively.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kandi Expands Battery Cell Business with Acquisition of Jiangxi Huiyi JINHUA, CHINA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced the expansion of its battery cell business with the acquisition of a leading cell producer in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Charles Li Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS’ Co-founder ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board