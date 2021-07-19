Kandi Expands Battery Cell Business with Acquisition of Jiangxi Huiyi

JINHUA, CHINA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced the expansion of its battery cell business with the acquisition of a leading cell producer in Jiangxi Province, China. Kandi is a leader in electric vehicles and associated parts, including the cell business of subsidiary Ankao and the intelligent battery exchange system, so this acquisition is a natural fit to its vertical integration strategy. The company to be acquired, Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Huiyi”), produces approximately 90 million 18650 lithium-ion rechargeable cells annually. The cells have a variety of applications, especially in consumer products. Kandi intends to further grow its cell business by using the newly acquired technology to address many new applications, eventually including EV battery packs.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented, “With the rapid growth of new forms of electric propulsion mobility, the battery industry is literally in its infancy. Whether it is classic pure-EV automobiles, recreational products like hoverboards, or the air transportation of the future, eVTOLS, the need for powerful, safe, and reliable battery storage will grow exponentially over the coming decades. Kandi already has significant expertise in electric propulsion, so this acquisition is the first step to take our expertise and market presence to the next level. Jiangxi Huiyi is already a high volume, profitable producer. Under Kandi’s ownership, we intend to grow volume and market share by leveraging their technology to address many emerging applications.”

Mr. Liao Zongjiang, Chairman of Jiangxi Huiyi added, “We are honored to join the Kandi family. We are confident that Jiangxi Huiyi can achieve a net annual profit of no less than RMB 15 million (approximately $2.3 million) with no extra investment. With the resources of Kandi behind us and with incremental investment, we will endeavor to increase our targeted net profits to RMB 35 million (approximately $5.4 million) in 2023 and RMB 100 million ($15.4 million) by 2025.”

Deal Terms

On July 13, 2021 (“Signing Date”), Kandi’s wholly owned subsidiary Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”) signed a Share Transfer Agreement and a Supplementary Agreement with the shareholders of Jiangxi Huiyi to purchase all its equity shares. Consummation of the transactions contemplated in the Share Transfer Agreement and Supplementary Agreement is expected to take place no later than thirty business days and no later than three years after the Signing Date respectively.