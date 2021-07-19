EMCORE to Host Navigation & Inertial Sensing Webinar with Inside GNSS Magazine on Wednesday, July 21st

ALHAMBRA, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that it will be hosting a webinar with Inside GNSS magazine on Wednesday, July 21st titled “Resetting the Bar on Inertial Sensor SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) for Tactical and Navigation Applications.” The webinar will discuss how EMCORE’s technical breakthroughs in inertial technology have created new possibilities for gyroscopes and Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs).



In the Webinar, EMCORE will explain how its Quartz Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) outperforms silicon MEMS for autonomous devices and other tactical- and navigation-grade applications. Additionally, EMCORE will discuss how its higher bandwidth closed-loop Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG) technology excels in north-finding/keeping, optical far-targeting, and extreme stabilizing precision for tactical- to navigation-grade applications.