EMCORE to Host Navigation & Inertial Sensing Webinar with Inside GNSS Magazine on Wednesday, July 21st
ALHAMBRA, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband
communications markets, announced today that it will be hosting a webinar with Inside GNSS magazine on Wednesday, July 21st titled “Resetting the Bar on Inertial Sensor SWaP
(Size, Weight and Power) for Tactical and Navigation Applications.” The webinar will discuss how EMCORE’s technical breakthroughs in inertial technology have created new possibilities for
gyroscopes and Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs).
In the Webinar, EMCORE will explain how its Quartz Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) outperforms silicon MEMS for autonomous devices and other tactical- and navigation-grade applications. Additionally, EMCORE will discuss how its higher bandwidth closed-loop Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG) technology excels in north-finding/keeping, optical far-targeting, and extreme stabilizing precision for tactical- to navigation-grade applications.
REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR TODAY!
“EMCORE is transforming inertial navigation with our highest performing, and highest reliability Quartz MEMS and Fiber Optic Gyros and IMUs. We are looking forward to taking a deep dive with
Inside GNSS into the foundations of the technologies and our latest products that provide higher performance with lower SWaP than competing and legacy alternatives,” said Andrew Popp,
Senior Director of Marketing, Aerospace & Defense for EMCORE.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.
0 Kommentare