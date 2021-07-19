Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Engages PCAOB Accounting Firm and Corporate Updates for 2nd Quarter 2021

Our President and Chief Executive Officer, Maria Bomboi, stated: “We are very pleased that Olayinka Oyebola & Co has agreed and completed the engagement as External Audit and Oversight PCAOB auditors to facilitate previous and current fiscal period audits for subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to uplift the Company to as fully reporting SEC company. Olayinka Oyebola & Co, its role in the EU as Chartered Accountants, and its audit will enable the Company dual-listing on European Stock Markets. Olayinka Oyebola & Co has a proven track record of excellence and well-known clients, http://olayinkaoyebolaandco.com/portfolio/ .”

On July 12, 2021, the Company filed Revised 1st Quarter 2021 and 2nd Quarter 2021 Report and Financials for the 1st six months of 2021. The reports reveal $31.7 Million in revenues and $17.4 Million in pre-tax income for the first six months and reports more than 15 acquisitions by the Company. The Company is current with OTC Markets Pink Tier, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GEGR/disclosure .

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty – Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com