Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Engages PCAOB Accounting Firm and Corporate Updates for 2nd Quarter 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) (“Gaensel” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency,  Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to provide a Corporate Update for the period ending June 30, 2021.

On July 8th, 2021, the Company engaged Olayinka Oyebola & Co, an international PCAOB External Audit and Oversight accounting firm which is headquartered in Lagos State, Nigeria and has US correspondent offices in Houston, Texas, https://olayinkaoyebolaandco.com.

Our President and Chief Executive Officer, Maria Bomboi, stated: “We are very pleased that Olayinka Oyebola & Co has agreed and completed the engagement as External Audit and Oversight PCAOB auditors to facilitate previous and current fiscal period audits for subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to uplift the Company to as fully reporting SEC company. Olayinka Oyebola & Co, its role in the EU as Chartered Accountants, and its audit will enable the Company dual-listing on European Stock Markets. Olayinka Oyebola & Co has a proven track record of excellence and well-known clients, http://olayinkaoyebolaandco.com/portfolio/.”

On July 12, 2021, the Company filed Revised 1st Quarter 2021 and 2nd Quarter 2021 Report and Financials for the 1st six months of 2021. The reports reveal $31.7 Million in revenues and $17.4 Million in pre-tax income for the first six months and reports more than 15 acquisitions by the Company.  The Company is current with OTC Markets Pink Tier, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GEGR/disclosure.  

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):
Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty – Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology.  The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions.  We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.  

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.
57 West 200 South
Suite 300
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
admin@gegrgroup.com
Phone: +1 518-567-3649
https://www.gegrgroup.com

Forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of  GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. 





Disclaimer

