Taboola News Powers Personalized News Feeds in Over 80 Countries; Now Driving an Average of 220 Million Engagements Each Month on Editorial Content from Premium Publishers Around the World, Representing Growth of 270% Year-Over-Year

Taboola News brings recommendations from Taboola’s large publisher network, which reaches over 500 million daily active users, directly into offerings from mobile carriers and device manufacturers, including smartphone screens and web browsers. The product is now live in over 80 countries around the world including those from Samsung Brazil , América Móvil , and many of the world’s largest mobile device manufacturers and carriers.

Furthering its commitment to helping publishers and the open web thrive, Taboola News drives an average of more than 220 million monthly engagements on editorial content through these mobile device and OEM partnerships, which has seen an increase of more than 270 percent year-over-year. (Q2 2020 vs Q2 2021).

Taboola News creates new opportunities for engagement and revenue for mobile carriers, device manufacturers, publishers, and brands. Carriers and manufacturers use Taboola News to deliver personalized, relevant content to their users from Taboola’s global network of publishers, while tapping into new revenue streams. Publishers receive increased user traffic at no additional cost and advertisers have more opportunities to tap into Taboola’s massive reader scale to reach the right audiences.

“More than 86 percent of U.S. adults get news from a smartphone, according to Pew Research Center , which makes it clear that consumers have an appetite for quality journalism wherever they go,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “This type of demand is one of the reasons why Taboola News has been so successful in partnering with many of the world’s premier carriers and OEMs. This is part of our growth engine and speaks to our “Recommending Anywhere” philosophy, where we bring the open seb, and our publishers into anywhere people spend their time.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

