Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021

Anghami Plus has made listening to music an even more enjoyable experience. Every subscriber to the service has access to unlimited and ad-free music and podcasts, in addition to other special features. In order to make the service accessible to the largest number of users, Anghami has teamed up with the best telco partners across the Arab world.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past nine years, Anghami has built a vast network of telco partnerships across the Middle East and North Africa, becoming the leader in this field with 37 partnerships. With the aim of strengthening and growing this network, Anghami announced the launch of six new mobile partnerships and offers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria in the first half of 2021, bringing Anghami Plus to more and more people, and further, strengthening the platform’s position as the leading music streaming service in the region.

In a region where digital payments have been a challenge, the company has focused on partnerships with telcos to make payments easier. Choucri Khairallah, Anghami’s VP of Business Development, commented, “We’re delighted to be teaming up with our strategic partners across the region to enable more users to discover Anghami Plus and enjoy the music and podcasts they love in innovative propositions that offer the best experience and value. Partnering with mobile operators has been a key focus for us since our inception as they give us the opportunity to reach new audiences, benefiting for the telco partner’s big marketing reach as well as offering our users a convenient way to pay or to benefit from access to Anghami Plus through bundles that are tailor-made for each market.”

Anghami has joined forces with Virgin Mobile in UAE and KSA to offer their customers a unique music experience. In UAE, Virgin Mobile customers can benefit from unlimited downloads with an Anghami Plus subscription on all plans worth AED 79 or more. In KSA, when signing up to select Virgin Mobile Plans through Virgin Mobile App, customers can get Anghami Plus for free for three months, six months or longer.

Targeting the vibrant Saudi youth segment, Anghami Plus will be offered for free with select Zain Shabab postpaid plans.

In addition to Anghami Plus being bundled with Orange Tunisia's “Bon plan GigaMusic” exclusively on the My Orange App, Anghami, Orange and Xiaomi launched a major campaign starting May 31, 2021 offering four months of Anghami Plus for free with any purchase of the Redmi 9T smartphone packed with Orange’s Edawa5 bundle.

