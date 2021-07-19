checkAd

EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Major Colombian Dairy Company, Sells 10kW REV Machine for the Production of Cheese Snacks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”) announced today that it has signed a Commercial License Agreement (the “License”) with a leading Colombian dairy company (the “Colombian Dairy Company”) for the production of shelf-stable dairy snacks in Colombia. The Colombian Dairy Company has also purchased a 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) machine to initiate commercial production of all-natural cheese snacks.

The License grants the Colombian Dairy Company the exclusive right to produce crunchy, shelf-stable cheese snacks in Colombia pursuant to meeting certain minimum royalty and machine purchase order requirements. These new products will complement the Colombian Dairy Company’s broad, existing portfolio of established dairy brands that are currently being sold throughout South America. The Colombian Dairy Company intends to develop and commercialize nutritious, REV dried dairy snacks for the Colombian grocery market and has longer term ambitions to expand distribution into Ecuador and Venezuela, among other South American markets.

The use of REV to create shelf-stable, value-added dairy products has been proven in over a dozen markets globally. This License marks the inaugural launch of REV dried cheese snacks into the Colombian market and is EnWave’s second royalty-bearing license agreement granted to produce dried cheese snacks in South America.

EnWave’s scalable and reliable REV technology can be used to produce shelf-stable fruit and vegetable products that are among the best in nutritional value, taste, texture and colour. EnWave has signed 45 royalty-bearing commercial license agreements with companies that are bringing innovative new products to market using EnWave’s patented dehydration technology.

About EnWave 

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products.

