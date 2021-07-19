checkAd

K9 Gold Corp. Awaits Highly Anticipated Drilling Results from Diamond Drilling Program

NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K9 Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) and its investors are excitedly awaiting drill results from its diamond drilling program that began last month at its flagship Stony Lake project in central Newfoundland.  With the company’s first drilling program well underway, these are exciting times for K9 Gold, a young gold mining company that is well-capitalized, ideally situated in Central Newfoundland’s “Gold Belt,” and currently engaged in what has been a bustling 2021 exploration and drilling season.

The excitement surrounds a drill program that is expected to cover 5,000 meters or 3.1 miles in total depth spread out over approximately 15 drill holes on K9 Gold’s vast Stony Lake property.  According to the company, the first drill hole is located on the Jumper’s Pond grid, which K9 Gold says is “well defined and a high priority drill target.”  K9 Gold will be targeting a high priority anomaly that was identified from an induced polarization (IP) survey it completed in May.

Jeff Poloni, K9 Gold’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said the preliminary IP data from both the Moonlight and Jumper’s Pond areas continue to show the excellent potential of the Stony Lake property.  Jumper’s Pond became a main target after the company conducted myriad tests and surveys throughout the property in late 2020 and during the first half of 2021, which continued into last month and has helped to identify new targets with excellent potential for success.  As a matter of fact, K9 Gold has applied for a permit to increase its current drilling program from 5,000 meters to 10,000 meters in the Jumper’s Pond area.

And we shouldn’t be surprised that the Jumper’s Pond grid is shaping up to be a significant target given that it’s immediately to the south of Sokoman Minerals’ Moosehead discovery—an area where on-going interpretive work on the Stony Lake property has yielded several direct comparisons with the Sokoman Minerals Corp. Moosehead discovery.  The company says the major fault structure related to the Moosehead discovery can clearly be traced by regional magnetics for 5-6 kilometers onto the Stony Lake property and added that these similarities increase K9 Gold’s confidence in the prospectivity of the Jumper’s Pond area.

