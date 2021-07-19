K9 Gold Corp. Awaits Highly Anticipated Drilling Results from Diamond Drilling Program

NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K9 Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) and its investors are excitedly awaiting drill results from its diamond drilling program that began last month at its flagship Stony Lake project in central Newfoundland. With the company’s first drilling program well underway, these are exciting times for K9 Gold, a young gold mining company that is well-capitalized, ideally situated in Central Newfoundland’s “Gold Belt,” and currently engaged in what has been a bustling 2021 exploration and drilling season.

The excitement surrounds a drill program that is expected to cover 5,000 meters or 3.1 miles in total depth spread out over approximately 15 drill holes on K9 Gold’s vast Stony Lake property. According to the company, the first drill hole is located on the Jumper’s Pond grid, which K9 Gold says is “well defined and a high priority drill target.” K9 Gold will be targeting a high priority anomaly that was identified from an induced polarization (IP) survey it completed in May.