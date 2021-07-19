Solera to Acquire ENData

Westlake, Tx (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition will extend Solera's global

leadership in data and technology-enabled claims management solutions



"The global increase in property insurance claims combined with a lack ofstandardization creates significant opportunity for Solera's AI-driventechnology to reduce variability, accelerate business outcomes and improve thecustomer experience," said Darko Dejanovic, Chief Executive Officer of Solera."ENData will further expand Solera's position in Australia, and globally, as theleading provider of innovative solutions across the entire insurance claimsecosystem."Together with ENData, Solera now provides claims and supply chain managementsolutions to all of the top five general insurance companies operating inAustralia, with data and technology solutions that are further extensible aroundthe world."We are excited that ENData will be joining Solera, the undisputed global leaderin insurance claims, allowing the newly-combined team the opportunity tocontinue to drive innovation and growth," said Mike Lee, Chief Executive Officerof ENData. "ENData's customers will benefit from Solera's ability to scale theirsolutions to meet insurers' expanding needs across both property and autoclaims."The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of calendar year2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.About SoleraSolera (https://www.solera.com/) is a global leader in risk and asset managementdata and software solutions, empowering companies across the automotive andinsurance ecosystem with trusted solutions that adhere to the highest standardsof data privacy, security, and integrity to support connectivity across thevehicle and property value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers,insurers, and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service,software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning(https://www.solera.com/qapter/) that deliver insight and ensure customers'vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. Thecompany is active in over 90 countries across six continents, processing morethan 300 million digital transactions annually for over 235,000 customers andpartners. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and businessprocess best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera providesunsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while deliveringinnovation to move the industry forward.About ENDataENData is a Brisbane-based insurance technology company that provides claims andsupply chain management solutions to the general insurance industry inAustralia. ENData provides configured web-based systems that facilitate andsimplify the allocation and management of insurance property repairs andcontents replacement through the consolidation and automation of tasks in theinsurance claims process. The ENData ecosystem includes builders, restorers,contents suppliers, loss adjusters, and claim specialists to deliver clients asingle source of truth and the best user experience available.Contact:soleraPR@jargonpr.com+44(0)118 973 9370Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/123083/4972444OTS: Solera Holdings, Inc.