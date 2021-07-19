checkAd

Solera to Acquire ENData

Westlake, Tx (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition will extend Solera's global
leadership in data and technology-enabled claims management solutions

Solera Holdings, Inc. ("Solera"), a global leader in risk and asset management
data and software solutions for the insurance and automotive industries, today
announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire ENData Pty Ltd ("ENData"),
a Brisbane, Australia-based insurance technology provider. ENData's data-driven
property repairs and contents replacement solutions simplify and automate the
fulfillment of insurance claims. This acquisition will further solidify Solera's
position as the leading provider of data and technology-enabled solutions that
power the automation of property claims management (https://www.solera.com/) for
Property and Casualty insurers.

Through its intelligent platform, ENData partners with insurers to efficiently
and dynamically allocate workstreams to participants in the property claims
process. ENData delivers unmatched outcomes in terms of cost, quality, reduced
workloads, and speed of claim resolution.

"The global increase in property insurance claims combined with a lack of
standardization creates significant opportunity for Solera's AI-driven
technology to reduce variability, accelerate business outcomes and improve the
customer experience," said Darko Dejanovic, Chief Executive Officer of Solera.
"ENData will further expand Solera's position in Australia, and globally, as the
leading provider of innovative solutions across the entire insurance claims
ecosystem."

Together with ENData, Solera now provides claims and supply chain management
solutions to all of the top five general insurance companies operating in
Australia, with data and technology solutions that are further extensible around
the world.

"We are excited that ENData will be joining Solera, the undisputed global leader
in insurance claims, allowing the newly-combined team the opportunity to
continue to drive innovation and growth," said Mike Lee, Chief Executive Officer
of ENData. "ENData's customers will benefit from Solera's ability to scale their
solutions to meet insurers' expanding needs across both property and auto
claims."

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of calendar year
2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Solera

Solera (https://www.solera.com/) is a global leader in risk and asset management
data and software solutions, empowering companies across the automotive and
insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions that adhere to the highest standards
of data privacy, security, and integrity to support connectivity across the
vehicle and property value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers,
insurers, and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service,
software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning
(https://www.solera.com/qapter/) that deliver insight and ensure customers'
vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. The
company is active in over 90 countries across six continents, processing more
than 300 million digital transactions annually for over 235,000 customers and
partners. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business
process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides
unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering
innovation to move the industry forward.

About ENData

ENData is a Brisbane-based insurance technology company that provides claims and
supply chain management solutions to the general insurance industry in
Australia. ENData provides configured web-based systems that facilitate and
simplify the allocation and management of insurance property repairs and
contents replacement through the consolidation and automation of tasks in the
insurance claims process. The ENData ecosystem includes builders, restorers,
contents suppliers, loss adjusters, and claim specialists to deliver clients a
single source of truth and the best user experience available.

Contact:

soleraPR@jargonpr.com
+44(0)118 973 9370

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/123083/4972444
OTS: Solera Holdings, Inc.



