Citi Has Been Recognized by Celent as a Winner of a Model Bank 2021 Award for Commercial Payments

According to Gareth Lodge, Senior Payments Analyst at Celent: “The Celent Model Bank Awards single out banks for transforming the industry in ways that deliver demonstrable business benefits. Citi has addressed customer pain points, bringing the bank’s technology prowess to bear with the goal of making clients’ business better. It is this combination of market leading, if not global technology firsts and client-centric design thinking, that makes Citi’s solutions a worthy winner.”

Citi has been named by Celent as winner of the Model Bank 2021 Award for Commercial Payments. Two of Citi’s recent payments solutions – Citi Global Collect and Citi Global Instant Payments – were recognized by Celent for the innovative way they have improved global payments practices, making them easier for Citi’s clients.

Manish Kohli, Global Head of Payments and Receivables at Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions, said, “We are honored to be recognized by Celent. This demonstrates our commitment to invest heavily in new capabilities and enhance existing solutions, which have been invaluable to our clients during this pandemic year. As our clients increasingly transact globally, we are laser-focused on reducing friction, enhancing efficiency across the payments process and leveraging the strength of our proprietary network. Improving the client experience is at the core of everything we do.” Citi was the winner of the Celent Model Bank of the year in 2019 as well.

Citi Global Collect was selected as a winner in this year’s Model Bank Award for Commercial Payments because of its transformative vision and innovative solution. By leveraging Citi’s vast, global reach and renowned foreign exchange and payments capabilities, Citi Global Collect makes it easier for clients to collect funds from their international customers worldwide. The solution addresses the friction inherent in processing cross-border receipts by automating the end-to-end global accounts receivables process within a single platform – including digital invoice presentment, payment, FX execution, settlement and reconciliation. Packaged into a single platform, Citi’s clients can improve operational efficiencies in business billing practices, achieve increased transparency over their global cash position and optimize working capital.