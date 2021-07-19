checkAd

Bill.com to Acquire Invoice2go, a Leader in Accounts Receivable Software for Small Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Invoice2go in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $625 million. Invoice2go is a leading, mobile-first accounts receivable (AR) software provider that empowers small businesses and freelancers to grow their client base, manage invoicing and payments, build their brand, and much more. With offices in Sydney, Australia and Palo Alto, California, Invoice2go serves a large global customer base of small businesses.

The acquisition will enhance Bill.com’s current accounts receivable offering and supports Bill.com’s mission to make it simple to connect and do business. Invoice2go’s AR solution makes it easy for businesses to engage and interact with their customers, generate professional invoices, and simplify their AR operations through mobile and desktop solutions. Combined with Bill.com’s platform and payments expertise, there is a significant opportunity to help businesses get paid faster and more conveniently with electronic payments.

“We are investing to accelerate the adoption of our accounts receivable offering. The acquisition of Invoice2go will bring a leading product and a very talented team to Bill.com. It supports our strategy to invest in our platform to be a one-stop shop solution for businesses to transform their financial operations, make and receive payments, and manage their cash flow. Invoice2go’s international team and customer base will enable us to serve more businesses around the globe,” said René Lacerte, Bill.com CEO and Founder.

“Most small business transactions today are made with paper checks. Yet we know from our customers that there is strong momentum to digitally transform and adopt e-payments. Our payments expertise and go-to-market capabilities combined with Invoice2go’s product capabilities can make it even easier for businesses to get paid quickly and electronically. Between Bill.com and Invoice2go, there are billions of dollars of invoices being sent annually that can be enabled for electronic payments,” concluded Mr. Lacerte.

Wertpapier


