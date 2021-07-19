Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5th, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter results scheduled to be released following the market’s close on August 4th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live webcast of the conference call and investor presentation will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning August 5th, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.