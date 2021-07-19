PREVIEW: Volvo Enjoying Order Momentum, but Supply Chain Risks Abound, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 19.07.2021, 15:05 | 22 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 15:05 | (PLX AI) – Volvo is expected to show positive order momentum in its earnings report tomorrow, but all eyes will be on how the truck maker is handling supply chain headwinds, analysts said. Volvo should show improved resilience and earnings … (PLX AI) – Volvo is expected to show positive order momentum in its earnings report tomorrow, but all eyes will be on how the truck maker is handling supply chain headwinds, analysts said. Volvo should show improved resilience and earnings … (PLX AI) – Volvo is expected to show positive order momentum in its earnings report tomorrow, but all eyes will be on how the truck maker is handling supply chain headwinds, analysts said.

Volvo should show improved resilience and earnings potential, with truck orders likely to surprise positively, SEB said (buy, SEK 255)

Margins may be negatively affected by component shortages, but a slowing Chinese market will be offset by recovery in North America and Europe, Carnegie said (buy, SEK 275)

Volvo production stops in Q2 amounted to about 4 weeks globally, stretching across the supply chain

The truck outlook for this year is at risk due to the sourcing situation, Danske said (buy, SEK 245)

Volvo should deliver a solid Q2 result despite challenges from component shortages and cost inflation, Nordea said (buy, SEK 250)

Underlying demand for trucks and construction equipment remains strong, with good pricing conditions: Nordea

While bottlenecks limited volume and orders in Q2, the outlook for H2 should be brighter, Nordea said



Volvo Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Volvo Registered (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer