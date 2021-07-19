checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.07.2021 / 15:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Burtscher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Novem Group S.A.

b) LEI
222100KIY63U7PV8N251 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2356314745

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.50 EUR 1220950.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.5000 EUR 1220950.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg

 
