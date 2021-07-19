Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces the Purchase of Certain Assets from Rochal Industries, LLC

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to …

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today the acquisition of certain assets of Rochal Industries, LLC ("Rochal"). Ron Nixon, Sanara's Executive Chairman, stated, "As part of our comprehensive wound and skin strategy, Sanara is committed to commercializing innovative products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. We believe the addition of the Rochal team, with their extensive experience in commercializing technology innovations, is a key component to helping us achieve that strategy. Through this acquisition, Sanara gained a dedicated research and development team, led by Dr. Rebecca McMahon, that we believe can develop products uniquely suited to address our patients' wound and skin conditions. This team also strengthens our expertise in areas of regulatory, manufacturing, and quality control and aligns the long-term interests of both companies."