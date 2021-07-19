Golden Matrix Enters into Agreement with Playson Ltd to Expand GMGI's Gaming Portfolio and Its Share in the Online Gaming Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMGI), a developer and licenser of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Playson Ltd, a leading …

According to the agreement, Playson's entire portfolio of games, including fan-favorites such as Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Solar Queen and Legend of Cleopatra: Megaways™, will be featured on GMGI's state-of-the-art GM-X platform that currently services 400 plus operators and their 3.5 million registered users in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The portfolio will also be integrated with GMGI's aggregate platform (GM-Ag), soon to be launched and expected to be adopted globally by numerous gaming operators in the second half of 2021 and beyond.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMGI), a developer and licenser of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Playson Ltd, a leading international game developer providing cutting-edge innovative content in over 17 regulated jurisdictions.

"We are excited by this opportunity to further strengthen our brand and market share through the addition of Playson's state-of-the-art and extremely popular games," said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman, who contined,"We are confident that these new games will be received enthusiastically by our operators and users on the GM-X platform, and expect this to be an added catalyst for our expansion into new vertical and geographic markets through the GM-Ag platform. The addition of the Playson portfolio for the benefit of all our current and future operators represents another significant step in our efforts to upgrade GMGI's content offerings and ensure continued revenue growth and success."

Blanka Homor, Sales Director at Playson, said, "We are delighted to be teaming up with Golden Matrix Group, a leading system provider. As a result of this content distribution deal with Golden Matrix Group, Playson will strengthen its position in the APAC region; and we look forward to entertaining its player base with our diverse range of games."

About Playson Ltd

Since 2012, Malta-based Playson Ltd has been a leading gambling content developer and provider, with a successful portfolio of online games utilized by a wide range of highly-respected iGaming operators and aggregators. From engaging math and mechanics within the games, to value-adding promotional features, promotional consultancy and regular in-house network promotions, Playson is well-positioned to meet the needs of the most ambitious and advanced iGaming businesses.