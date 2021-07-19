checkAd

Media and Games Invest SE confirms record date for payment of consent fee

19.07.2021 / 15:20

19.07.2021 / 15:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest SE confirms record date for payment of consent fee

July 19, 2021 - As announced on 16 June 2021, Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) received consent from the bondholders of the Company's up to EUR 120,000,000 senior secured bonds with ISIN SE0015194527 (the "Bonds") for the increase of the total framework amount under the terms and conditions for the Bonds from EUR 120,000,000 to EUR 350,000,000. In accordance with the notice of written procedure dated 28 May 2021, a consent fee amounting to zero point five (0.50) per cent of the nominal amount of the Bonds as of the date of the approval of the request (the "Consent Fee") has been paid to each bondholder (regardless if such bondholder has participated in the written procedure or voted for or against the request). The record date for the Consent Fee was 7 June 2021 and payment of the Consent Fee was made on or about 16 July 2021.

 

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Remco Westermann
Chairman of the Board and CEO
info@mgi-se.com

Sören Barz
Head of Investor Relations
+49 170 376 9571
soeren.barz@mgi-se.com
www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
+46707472741
Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
+49 69 9055 05 51
mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 76% since 2018. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

