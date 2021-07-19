checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 4 May 2021, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 622. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).
                                                                                                                                                      
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 500 million in the period from 5 May 2021 to 13 August 2021 at latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, latest  announcement 372,000   301,739,756
12 July 2021 8,000 856.82 6,854,542
13 July 2021 9,000 862.90 7,766,064
14 July 2021 9,000 868.95 7,820,574
15 July 2021 8,000 869.15 6,953,206
16 July 2021 10,000 844.80 8,447,991
Accumulated under the programme 416,000   340,582,133

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 734,785 treasury shares, corresponding to 0,73% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,700 points of sale, including around 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold.  The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net

Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net 		Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net 		 

Attachments





Disclaimer

