Andritz Raises EBITA Outlook, but Q2 Revenue Misses Expectations
(PLX AI) – Andritz raised its full-year EBITA outlook even as second-quarter revenue missed expectations. Andritz Q2 revenue EUR 1,500 million vs. estimate EUR 1,627 million, while Q2 EBITA of EUR 125 million exceeded consensus of EUR 120 …
(PLX AI) – Andritz raised its full-year EBITA outlook even as second-quarter revenue missed expectations. Andritz Q2 revenue EUR 1,500 million vs. estimate EUR 1,627 million, while Q2 EBITA of EUR 125 million exceeded consensus of EUR 120 …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz raised its full-year EBITA outlook even as second-quarter revenue missed expectations.
- Andritz Q2 revenue EUR 1,500 million vs. estimate EUR 1,627 million, while Q2 EBITA of EUR 125 million exceeded consensus of EUR 120 million
- Andritz now sees a significant increase in the EBITA reported for 2021 compared to the previous year and EBITA margin of around 8%
- Previously, EBITA reported was expected to increase compared to 2020
- Revenue for the full year 2021 is still expected to show a slight decline compared to the previous year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare