Andritz Raises EBITA Outlook, but Q2 Revenue Misses Expectations

(PLX AI) – Andritz raised its full-year EBITA outlook even as second-quarter revenue missed expectations.

Andritz Q2 revenue EUR 1,500 million vs. estimate EUR 1,627 million, while Q2 EBITA of EUR 125 million exceeded consensus of EUR 120 million

Andritz now sees a significant increase in the EBITA reported for 2021 compared to the previous year and EBITA margin of around 8%

Previously, EBITA reported was expected to increase compared to 2020

Andritz now sees a significant increase in the EBITA reported for 2021 compared to the previous year and EBITA margin of around 8%

Previously, EBITA was expected to increase compared to 2020

Revenue for the full year 2021 is still expected to show a slight decline compared to the previous year



