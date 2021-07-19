PREVIEW: Swedish Match Earnings Likely to Again Be Powered by Zyn, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Swedish Match is likely to report another solid quarter tomorrow, powered by record Zyn sales, analysts said. Zyn nicotine pouch volumes consensus is for 42 million cans shipped in the quarterThe company guides for 150-175 million cans …
(PLX AI) – Swedish Match is likely to report another solid quarter tomorrow, powered by record Zyn sales, analysts said. Zyn nicotine pouch volumes consensus is for 42 million cans shipped in the quarterThe company guides for 150-175 million cans …
- (PLX AI) – Swedish Match is likely to report another solid quarter tomorrow, powered by record Zyn sales, analysts said.
- Zyn nicotine pouch volumes consensus is for 42 million cans shipped in the quarter
- The company guides for 150-175 million cans for the full year
- Swedish Match enjoys healthy growth, high returns on capex and low to reasonable valuation, SEB said (buy, SEK 80)
- The company is likely to post a decent quarter with adjusted EBIT up 15% y/y driven by the Smoke-free and Cigar division, Nordea said (buy, SEK 85)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare