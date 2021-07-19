checkAd

PREVIEW: Swedish Match Earnings Likely to Again Be Powered by Zyn, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
19.07.2021, 15:21  |  40   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Swedish Match is likely to report another solid quarter tomorrow, powered by record Zyn sales, analysts said. Zyn nicotine pouch volumes consensus is for 42 million cans shipped in the quarterThe company guides for 150-175 million cans …

  • (PLX AI) – Swedish Match is likely to report another solid quarter tomorrow, powered by record Zyn sales, analysts said.
  • Zyn nicotine pouch volumes consensus is for 42 million cans shipped in the quarter
  • The company guides for 150-175 million cans for the full year
  • Swedish Match enjoys healthy growth, high returns on capex and low to reasonable valuation, SEB said (buy, SEK 80)
  • The company is likely to post a decent quarter with adjusted EBIT up 15% y/y driven by the Smoke-free and Cigar division, Nordea said (buy, SEK 85)
Swedish Match Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PREVIEW: Swedish Match Earnings Likely to Again Be Powered by Zyn, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Swedish Match is likely to report another solid quarter tomorrow, powered by record Zyn sales, analysts said. Zyn nicotine pouch volumes consensus is for 42 million cans shipped in the quarterThe company guides for 150-175 million cans …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telecom Italia Cuts EBITDA Guidance After DAZN Agreement
Ericsson Continues Falling Despite Analysts Reiterating Buy Recommendations
Aker Solutions Gets NOK 3 Billion Offshore Wind Contract
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Orion Drops 3% After Keeping Guidance Unchanged Despite Earnings Beat
SGS H1 Adj. EBIT Beats Consensus; Revenue in Line
Aker ASA Resumed with Buy at Nordea
Nobia Q2 EBIT SEK 347 Million vs. Estimate SEK 344 Million
Assa Abloy Rises in Red Market on Strong Q2 Organic Growth
Assa Abloy Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected as Markets Reopen
Titel
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Swedbank Jumps 3% as Earnings Boosted by Strong Fees, Lower Costs
Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings 50% Higher Than Consensus Estimates
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus on EPS and Net Income
Hugo Boss Forecasts 2021 EBIT of EUR 125-175 Million
Nokia Says Will Lift Guidance After Strong Q2; Doesn't Give Details Yet
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million