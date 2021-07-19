(PLX AI) – Swedish Match is likely to report another solid quarter tomorrow, powered by record Zyn sales, analysts said. Zyn nicotine pouch volumes consensus is for 42 million cans shipped in the quarterThe company guides for 150-175 million cans …

(PLX AI) – Swedish Match is likely to report another solid quarter tomorrow, powered by record Zyn sales, analysts said. Zyn nicotine pouch volumes consensus is for 42 million cans shipped in the quarterThe company guides for 150-175 million cans …

PREVIEW: Swedish Match Earnings Likely to Again Be Powered by Zyn, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Swedish Match is likely to report another solid quarter tomorrow, powered by record Zyn sales, analysts said. Zyn nicotine pouch volumes consensus is for 42 million cans shipped in the quarterThe company guides for 150-175 million cans …



