checkAd

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market worth $197.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 15:30  |  35   |   |   

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Component (Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printing, Process Analyzer, Machine Vision, HMI), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market size is expected to grow from USD 133.1 billion in 2021 to USD 197.8 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market are emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources, emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products, government initiatives to promote industrial automation, adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AI in industrial environments, and fiscal policies formulated by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=541

"Industrial sensors segment held the largest market size of the overall component segment of industrial control & factory automation market in 2020"

The industrial sensors segment is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial control & factory automation market. The growth of the industrial sensors segment is driven by the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT, and the growing wireless sensors market. Predictive maintenance is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the players in the industrial sensors market in the coming years. Predictive maintenance is enabled by 3 major solution enhancements over a traditional maintenance schedule: capturing sensor data, facilitating data communications, and making predictions. As sensors are an important part of predictive maintenance solutions, the demand for industrial sensors is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

"PAM solutions to grow at the highest rate from 2021 to 2026"

The PAM segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of PAM solutions in process and discrete industries to build a comprehensive data repository related to different equipment installed in these plants, right from their uptime performance to their life cycle cost assessment.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market worth $197.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report on the "Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Component (Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Verticurl and Startup-O Announce Strategic Partnership
Letter from Gatemore Capital Management LLP to Sensyne Health PLC
Fisher Investments Launches Private Client Group in Ireland
Anti-Money Laundering Market Generated $2.4 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Quarterly Report Q2 2021: ASSA ABLOY
Frontier Biotechnologies' First Long-acting Injectable (Aikening(R)), in a Two Drug Regimen for ...
TES Partners With Close The Gap To Help Bridge The Global Digital Divide
Parkinson's UK Implements CDD Vault to Manage Its Pioneering Drug Discovery Data
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining