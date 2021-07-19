AlphaCentric Launches AlphaCentric Strategic Income Fund

“This is one of the most flexible real estate mandates we have seen with an attractive long term track record and an accomplished team,” said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of AlphaCentric. “We are excited to make this available to retail investors and advisors.”

The AlphaCentric Strategic Income Fund's objective is total return through current income and capital appreciation. The management team seeks to provide real estate exposure by using proprietary research to identify structural inefficiencies in the public real estate-related securities market, and by capitalizing on the long-term trend of fundamental stability in the U.S. housing market. The goal is to create a differentiated portfolio mix of debt and equity securities which is not replicable in an index.

AlphaCentric believes the Fund's ability to use a combination of structured credit and equity analysis creates a competitive edge. It offers investors lower volatility and limited correlation to traditional risk assets. The AlphaCentric Strategic Income Fund, which is sub-advised by Goshen Rock Capital, LLC, trades under the tickers SIIIX, SIIAX and SIICX.

About AlphaCentric

Focusing on niche investment strategies often overlooked by larger mutual fund companies, AlphaCentric offers mutual funds designed to help solve the pressing needs of investors and their financial advisors since 2014. Advisors and investors use AlphaCentric funds to access independently owned, institutional quality, investment managers. The firm researches, designs, and creates bespoke mutual fund portfolios often never before offered to retail investors. AlphaCentric invests in innovation to help financial advisors and their clients navigate ever-changing global financial markets.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the AlphaCentric Funds. This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 844-ACFUNDS (844-223-8637) or at www.AlphaCentricFunds.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The AlphaCentric Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

Important Risk Information

Investing in the Fund carries certain risks. The value of the Fund may decrease in response to the activities and financial prospects of an individual security in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issue and may own fewer securities than other mutual funds; the Fund is subject to concentration risk. Credit risk is the risk that the issuer of a security will not be able to make principal and interest payments when due. The use of derivatives and futures involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risk associated with investing directly in securities.

Fixed income securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Lower-quality bonds, known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds, present greater risk than bonds of higher quality. The performance of the Fund may be subject to substantial short-term changes. There are risks associated with the sale and purchase of call and put options.

The Fund is subject to foreign securities risk and industry concentration risk. The Fund’s investments may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries that are more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting the industry or group of industries than a fund that invests its assets more broadly. These factors may affect the value of your investment.

