Beta-Testing of New HealthTab System in First Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacy Performs Well, Shows Strong Patient Demand

To prepare for the full public launch of the program, announced in May of this year , a first store was selected to receive the system to begin beta-testing HealthTab’s systems, including the first patient tests. This work has successfully demonstrated that the very first installation of HealthTab with the Afinion 2 analyzers is ready for prime-time, with HealthTab and the instruments performing well.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or “ AVCR ”) announces that patient testing has begun on the first deployment of the new HealthTab-integrated Afinion 2 analyzers in the initial Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy location as part of its previously announced effort to screen for diabetes and cardiovascular disease, demonstrating strong demand, smooth workflow, and reliable system operations.

So successful was the initial week that more than 90 patients were tested and over 600 results were reported over the initial trial period between July 5 – July 18 at this single location.

“I’m so excited to have HealthTab in my store because I believe this is going to demonstrate a new and better way to do pharmacy practice,” said Mohamed Adel Elsabakhawi, the first Pharmacist and Associate Owner of a Shoppers Drug Mart located in Mississauga, Ontario to operate the platform. “This is really profound because having access to lab-accurate results at our fingertips means we can better help family physicians by conducting regular follow up using advanced diagnostics with our diabetic and cardiovascular patients more effectively.”

In May 2021, HealthTab signed a Master Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. to pilot the HealthTab platform. This agreement allows patients access to point-of-care blood screening and health-data management for potential risks for developing diabetes and cardiovascular conditions through the HealthTab-integrated Afinion 2 analyzers by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics.

All locations have now received their HealthTab systems and are being prepared to be online as soon. To find a location near you, please visit: healthtab.com/locations

About HealthTab + RASTR

HealthTab is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.