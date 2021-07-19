Lithium Activities Update for Western Australia

HIGHLIGHTS



Detailed magnetic survey planned for September 2021 over Blackwood Prospect

Mapping shows Blackwood Prospect contains pegmatites on NW with anomalous lithium and other elements commonly associated with LCT Pegmatites

Identified NW structures in Blackwood Prospect are key to pegmatite emplacement

Detailed Fauna Survey and Assessment to commence at East Kirup in August 2021

An initial 1600m RC Drilling program to commence at East Kirup Lithium anomaly in December 2021

Further 1600m RC program currently pending approval at East Kirup

SYDNEY, Australia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities the company is undertaking in Western Australia. LPI will be commencing an extensive exploration and drilling program across the WA lithium tenements, particularly those immediately adjacent to the Greenbushes lithium mine, owned by Talison Lithium, comprised of ownership by Albemarle Corp, Tianqi Lithium and IGO Limited.

Blackwood Prospect – Detailed Magnetic Survey

The Blackwood Prospect, within E70/4774 the southern of two properties owned by LPI, is on the regional co-incident magnetic and gravity structure (Figure 1) that hosts the Greenbushes pegmatite mined by Talison. This major geologic feature is part of the Donnybrook Shear Zone (“DSZ”). Pegmatites are known to be emplaced along structural pathways on major faults, and the Greenbushes pegmatite is located along north-west subsidiary structures of the DSZ.

These subsidiary structures are key to the locating ore bodies within the Blackwood Prospect (Figures 3 and 4). Sampling and detailed investigation of geophysical data, along with the planned detailed magnetic survey (ultra-high magnetic 40m line spacing), to be conducted by a drone fly over in September, will pinpoint the prospect scale structures within the Blackwood Prospect to aid drill targeting on potential blind pegmatite bodies.

As previously announced, LPI has collected samples across the DSZ. The outcropping pegmatites within the DSZ at the Blackwood Prospect (Figure 2) have elevated Lithium (253 ppm), Rubidium (2048 ppm) and Tin (95 ppm), and the mafic host rocks are anomalous in arsenic (110 ppm), which is consistent with the Greenbushes model. These pegmatites are considered to be distal phases of a LCT mineral system, and the potential higher grade phases recessive.