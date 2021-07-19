checkAd

HIRU CORPORATION - Announcement of Federal Contracts

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Hiru Corporation (OTC PINK:HIRU), a Georgia corporation ('HIRU' or the 'Company'), would like to announce its ongoing federal contracts for its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ('AZ Water').

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…"AZ Water has been servicing several federal contracts for Homeland Security since 2018. Part of our recent facility expansion and equipment upgrade is due to the recent increase in confirmed federal contracts awarded in calendar year 2021. We fully expect these federal contractual awards for water production to increase over the next couple of years and be a significant part of our expected annual revenue. These purchase orders underlying these federal contracts are solely being used for U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona."

To date, AZ Water has fulfilled several federal contracts since 2018. From calendar year 2018 to 2020, it was awarded and completed four federal contracts issued from Homeland Security totaling $465,186 USD (e.g., two contracts totaling $183,028 USD for fiscal year 2018 and two contracts totaling $282,178 USD for fiscal year 2020). During the current fiscal year to date, AZ Water has been awarded four current federal contracts totaling $1,115,457 USD. These awarded federal contracts are with Homeland Security to be used by the U.S. Border Patrol in the State of Arizona.

Ms. Gavin further stated…"AZ Water is currently focusing on increasing our potential water output so our firm can qualify for even larger federal contracts as wells as contracts with the State of Arizona. We are actively applying for more federal and state contracts for water and ice in hopes that it becomes a significant part of our revenue production. At the current time, AZ Water just landed its initial state contract with the State of Arizona State Parks for the delivery of water and ice. As we receive purchase orders with regards to this new State of Arizona awarded contract, we will announce the product details and total amounts involved."

Below are links to both the past and current federal contract awards to AZ Water:

Historical Federal Contracts
https://www.usaspending.gov/recipient/aca79332-e055-d009-b922-ecb7eae5 ...

Current Federal Contracts
https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_IDV_HSBP1015A00039_7014

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements that we make may constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions.  In addition, words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' and future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' and 'would,' as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions.  Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.  We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol 'HIRU' (the 'Company'). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ('AZ Water'), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

CONTACT:
3331 North 35th Avenue
Phoenix, Arizona 95107
Web Site: www.waterandiceshop.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hirucorp
Phone: 928-408-4486
Email: info@waterandiceshop.com
Contact: Kathryn Gavin, CEO

SOURCE: Hiru Corp.



https://www.accesswire.com/655992/HIRU-CORPORATION--Announcement-of-Fe ...

