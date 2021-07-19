Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Raketech Buys Infinileads for EUR 4.5 Million to Enter LatAm, Spain & Italy (PLX AI) – Raketech enters Latin America, Spain and Italy through acquisition of Spanish affiliate marketing company Infinileads S.L.Raketech buys Infinileads for EUR 4.5 millionAs a result of the acquisition, Raketech’s revenues within these …



