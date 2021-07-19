WWE & TikTok Launch SummerSlam Ring Announcer Search

In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam , WWE will review each video before announcing two winners from the company’s official TikTok channel on Monday, August 16. WWE Superstar Big E recorded his own TikTok video to explain how the competition works that can be viewed here .

Beginning today, WWE (NYSE: WWE) will launch a search for its next great ring announcer on TikTok as users can upload their most entertaining videos using the hashtag #WWEAnnouncerContest. The best performers will earn a trip to SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21, where they will serve as a ring announcer at WWE’s biggest event of 2021. The announcer search is presented by Pure Life Purified Water.

“Our engagement on TikTok to date has been incredible and we couldn’t think of a better platform to help us find the next great ring announcer,” said Steve Braband, WWE Vice President, Digital.

Today’s announcement follows another innovative TikTok activation, through which WWE aims to discover and recruit its next generation of Superstars via the TikTok Resumes product. The search culminates in a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of SummerSlam.

To date, WWE has amassed one of the largest TikTok audiences in sports with more than 11 million followers and has more than one billion fans across its global social media platforms, further cementing its position as one of the most-followed brands in the world.

SummerSlam will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium, and the first time it will be held at an NFL venue. The event will stream live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.