XPeng Announces Price Range for P5 New Smart EV Sedan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, announced on July 17 the presale price range of RMB160,000 – 230,000, post subsidies, for its P5 smart sedan at the 2021 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show.

Henry Xia, Co-founder & President, XPeng Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Henry Xia, Co-founder & President, XPeng Inc.

XPeng’s latest achievement in intelligent mobility, the P5 will be made available for the Chinese market in six versions - 460G, 460E, 550G, 550E, 550P and 600P.

Commencing on July 17, the P5’s presale has already received enthusiastic responses from consumers in China, with LiDAR-equipped versions comprising the majority of orders so far. The P5 will officially launch in China in the third quarter of 2021 with deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Popularizing smart EVs and shaping the mobility experience of the future has been always our goal. The P5 will further enrich our product offering, and will redefine our driving experience by integrating everyday living situations with the digital cockpit, transforming the vehicle into a multi-function living space,” said Henry Xia, Co-founder and President of XPeng.

XPeng’s third new production model, and the world’s first mass-produced LiDAR-equipped smart car, the P5 will offer the most sophisticated autonomous driving features powered by XPeng’s in-house developed XPILOT 3.5 autonomous driving assistance system, expanding the Navigation Guided Pilot features from highways and expressways to urban roads, traffic intersections and other complex city driving scenarios.

The P5’s rich infotainment ecosystem, supported by XPeng’s latest Xmart 3.0 in-car operating system, will transform its commodious in-car space to elevate user interactivity to a new level, making the vehicle fit for lifestyle uses such as cinema, lounge, sleeping and gaming modes.

The XPeng P5 will be available in six configurations, the 460G, 460E, 550G, 550E, 550P, and 600P versions, using XPeng’s new naming scheme, where the number represents the configuration’s NEDC range, and the letter P/E/N/G indicates the level of XPILOT functionality.

The P versions are equipped with XPILOT 3.5 hardware, while the E versions are equipped with XPILOT 3.0 hardware.

 

XPILOT 3.5 hardware system specs:

XPILOT 3.0 hardware system specs:

- 5 millimeter-wave radars

- 12 ultrasonic sensors

- 13 high-definition autonomous driving assist cameras

- 1 sub-meter-range high-precision positioning unit

- 2 LiDAR units

- 5 millimeter-wave radars

- 12 ultrasonic sensors

- 13 autonomous driving assist cameras

- 1 sub-meter-range high-precision positioning unit

 

The E version and P version are both equipped with XPILOT 2.5 software as standard, which can be upgraded via FOTA upgrade, by purchasing XPILOT software services, to the corresponding hardware system.

XPeng P5 specs

Version

460G

460E

550G

550E

550P

600P

NEDC Range

460km

460km

550km

550km

550km

600km

XPILOT Advanced Driving Assistance System

Hardware System Version

 

XPILOT 3.0

 

XPILOT 3.0

XPILOT 3.5（Dual LiDAR Units）

XPILOT 3.5（Dual LiDAR Units）

XPILOT 2.5 Autonomous Driving Assistance System

 

Xavier

Supercomputing platform

 

Sub-meter High-precision Positioning System

 

Xmart OS 3.0 In-car Intelligent Operating System

Gen3 Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms (SA8155P processor)

15.6-inch Touch Screen

Full-Scenario Voice Assistant

Exterior Specs

1.493㎡Panoramic Glass Roof

Concealed Electric Door Handle

X-shaped 3.0 LED Front Lights

 

Intelligent Exterior LED Lights

 

 

Interior Specs

XPeng Advanced Surround Sound System

6-way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat

Heat Pump Air-Conditioning System

Smart Sleeping Cockpit / Sleeping Kit, Premium Fragrance, Nappa Leather Seats, 8 Speakers

The alphabetical numbers in the version name represent the NEDC range; P/E/N/G represents the XPILOT intelligence level.

① XPILOT 3.0 software and upgrade services need to be purchased separately.
② XPILOT 3.5 software and upgrade services need to be purchased separately.

About XPeng Inc.
 XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, located in Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

