Aquarius Surgical Technologies Announces Anticipated Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (Ticker symbol - CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or the "Company") announces that, further to previous announcements in Press Releases dated February 22 and 25, and March 1 and 9, 2021, and as a result of the discovery of extensive fraudulent activities of Gordon Willox, a former director and officer, and other now-former executives and a now-former employee, the necessary work to complete the audit of the Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, and the related CEO and CFO Certifications for the year ended March 31, 2021, will be delayed. The Company anticipates that it will not be able to complete the filing of those documents by July 29, 2021, which is the Regulatory Filing Deadline. The Company is working closely with its Auditors to complete the necessary review and assessments to provide reasonable assurance that the extent of fraudulent activities has been ascertained and accounted for, and that no re-statement of the Financial Statements for any prior period will be required. It is anticipated that the review and assessments will have been completed so that the Company's Audit Committee and Board will be able to review the (final draft) Audited Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2021 by the week ended August 27, 2021, and thus anticipate that the Audited Financial Statements, MD&A and the related CEO and CFO Certificates will be filed immediately following approval by the Audit Committee and the Board, which is anticipated to be on or before August 27, 2021.