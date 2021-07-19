Smartt, Inc. FKA Carsmartt, Inc. Announces the Cancellation of FORM-D and Shareholder Update

Shareholder Update: In May, we officially changed our Company name to Smartt, Inc. as we wanted our name to reflect our business model. We are now a Holdings company focused on strategic acquisitions in the Technology, Real Estate, and Construction sectors. In addition, our new logo and website will be forthcoming.

Miami, Florida, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartt Inc., (OTC Pink: CRSM), is pleased to announce the cancellation of FORM-D. We decided to cancel the outstanding Form D to ensure our shareholders that we continue to work in their best interest. We are growing exponentially and in the next several weeks, the market will begin to take notice.

In June, we acquired Black Brick Construction, which specializes in ground up construction. The company has over $100K in positive cash flow and three new projects with potential for more growth. This was a crucial step for the company as it allows for immediate revenue producing projects and supports our rapid growth.

Mr. Diego Visconti (our Director) added “Our Goal is to increase our revenue stream by acquiring companies from Europe, Latin America and the United States with a great potential to grow. We are thankful to our shareholders for their continued support and most importantly for their patience during the last 18 months as the world was faced with challenges due to the pandemic. We can finally say the worst is behind us, and it’s time to move energetically forward with more strategic acquisitions.”

Exciting things to look forward to:

- New Website and new Logo

- Name change (Application submitted to FINRA)

- No Reverse Split planned

- SEC Reporting by the End of the Year

- News on New Strategic Acquisitions

"We are excited to reveal with our Shareholders the new direction of the company, and we are ready to bring exponential shareholder value. Our commitment is to our shareholders, and we are confident that we won't let you down as we embark on this new exciting chapter."

About Smartt, Inc. FKA Carsmartt:

Smartt,Inc. is an Holdings company with different subsidiaries in the fields of Technology, Real Estate and Construction.

