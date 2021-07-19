checkAd

Smartt, Inc. FKA Carsmartt, Inc. Announces the Cancellation of FORM-D and Shareholder Update

Miami, Florida, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartt Inc., (OTC Pink: CRSM), is pleased to announce the cancellation of FORM-D. We decided to cancel the outstanding Form D to ensure our shareholders that we continue to work in their best interest.  We are growing exponentially and in the next several weeks, the market will begin to take notice. 

Shareholder Update: In May, we officially changed our Company name to Smartt, Inc. as we wanted our name to reflect our business model. We are now a Holdings company focused on strategic acquisitions in the Technology, Real Estate, and Construction sectors. In addition, our new logo and website will be forthcoming. 

In June, we acquired Black Brick Construction, which specializes in ground up construction. The company has over $100K in positive cash flow and three new projects with potential for more growth. This was a crucial step for the company as it allows for immediate revenue producing projects and supports our rapid growth.   

Mr. Diego Visconti (our Director) added “Our Goal is to increase our revenue stream by acquiring companies from Europe, Latin America and the United States with a great potential to grow.  We are thankful to our shareholders for their continued support and most importantly for their patience during the last 18 months as the world was faced with challenges due to the pandemic. We can finally say the worst is behind us, and it’s time to move energetically forward with more strategic acquisitions.”

Exciting things to look forward to:

- New Website and new Logo 
- Name change (Application submitted to FINRA)
- No Reverse Split planned
- SEC Reporting by the End of the Year
- News on New Strategic Acquisitions

"We are excited to reveal with our Shareholders the new direction of the company, and we are ready to bring exponential shareholder value. Our commitment is to our shareholders, and we are confident that we won't let you down as we embark on this new exciting chapter."

About Smartt, Inc. FKA Carsmartt:
Smartt,Inc. is an Holdings company with different subsidiaries in the fields of Technology, Real Estate and Construction.

CONTACT
Smartt, Inc.
2828 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
Website: http://www.carsmartt.com
Phone: 786-409-7439
Email: info@carsmartt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although SMARTT, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, SMARTT, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.





