Osceola Gold, Inc. Issues Status Update

19.07.2021   

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTCBB:OSCI), announces an update regarding reporting expectations as the SEC's recent amendments overhaul the 15c2-11 Rule's existing framework, with the goal of enhancing investor protection and deterring fraud in the OTC market.

As a result, investors may receive notification of the fact that certain stocks will become unavailable for purchase as of 8/13/21. Osceola gold management wants to reaffirm the company's steadfast determination to have all reporting requirements met, so as to ensure that its investors remain unaffected by these changes.

The Company recently announced that in an effort to become a strong and transparent contender in the public mining community, management has initiated efforts to submit the Company's updated financials to OTCMarkets, with the ultimate goal of becoming a fully reporting company.

As developments continue to evolve, management is committed to keep the investment community updated.

About Osceola Gold, Inc.

Osceola Gold Inc has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. Although mining is not as popular as it once was, there is still large amounts of commodities in the ground to extract. Osceola Gold Inc. has had geological tests and several different studies done, which has helped them locate gold deposits which has enabled them to concentrate on areas that have rich soil to process and mine for successful outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statement 

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as 'anticipate,' 'if,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Tom More
Osceolagoldinc@gmail.com

RELATED LINK
HTTP://www.osceolagoldinc.com

SOURCE: Osceola Gold, Inc.



