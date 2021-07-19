EANS-Adhoc Österreichische Post AG / AUSTRIAN POST'S PRELIMINARY FIGURES H1 2021: FORECAST FOR 2021 RAISED AFTER GOOD HALF-YEAR PERFORMANCE Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 19.07.2021, 15:55 | 26 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 15:55 |

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Earnings Forecast/Mid Year Results

19.07.2021



Vienna, 19. July 2021 -



Ongoing high parcel volumes in H1, continued decline in letter mail



* Austrian parcel volumes +20.3%, Türkey +24.2%, CEE +20.8%

* Letter mail volumes -2.8%, direct mail volumes +2,0%





H1 2021 revenue up by 28.4% to EUR 1,260m (+12.0% excl. Aras Kargo)



* Mail Division: +3.0% to EUR 608m

* Parcel & Logistics Division: +70.7% to EUR 628m (+27.0% excl. Aras Kargo)





Earnings expectation (EBIT) H1 2021 of EUR 103m (EUR 44m in Q2)



Earnings forecast (EBIT) 2021: targeted improvement of at least 20% vs. previous

year







Following the dramatic social disruptions and economic downturn triggered by the

COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the second quarter of 2020, the first six

months of 2021 showed a recovery of the business activities of many customer

groups. Nevertheless, the business development of Austrian Post will continue to

be impacted by various restrictions in the current financial year. A tough five-

week first-quarter lockdown was followed by a gradual opening of different areas

of public and social life starting in the second quarter of the year. Following

pandemic-related additional revenue in the first quarter, the second quarter of

2021 showed a certain normalisation. In the parcel segment, weaker growth was

recorded following high increases in the prior-year quarter. The decline in mail

volumes continued, now at a lower level following an increased reduction in the

previous year.



According to the preliminary figures, Group revenue of Austrian Post climbed by

28.4% in the first six months of 2021 to EUR 1,260m. The Turkish subsidiary Aras

Kargo, fully consolidated since 25 August 2020, also contributed about EUR 160m

to revenue growth in this period. Excluding Aras Kargo, the increase in revenue

equalled 12.0%. The Mail Division accounted for EUR 608m (+3.0%) of total

Austrian Post revenue, whereas the Parcel & Logistics Division generated revenue

of EUR 628m (+70.7% or +27.0% excl. Aras Kargo) and the Retail & Bank Division

revenue of EUR 34m (+18.9%).



Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the first half of 2021 are expected

to equal EUR 103m. This performance represents a doubling of the first half-year

2020 results, which suffered from massive negative COVID-19-related effects.



The company aims at achieving an earnings improvement in the current financial

year of at least 20% compared to the prior-year level (basis 2020 EBIT: EUR

161m).



Comprehensive disclosure for the first half of 2021 will be published on 12

August 2021.









Further inquiry note:

Austrian Post

Ingeborg Gratzer

Head of Press Relations & Internal Communications

Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-32010

presse@post.at



Austrian Post

Harald Hagenauer

Head of Investor Relations, Group Auditing & Compliance

Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-30400

investor@post.at



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Österreichische Post AG

Rochusplatz 1

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 (0)57767-0

FAX:

mail: investor@post.at

WWW: www.post.at

ISIN: AT0000APOST4

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56747/4972546

OTS: Österreichische Post AG

ISIN: AT0000APOST4





