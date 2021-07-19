Harris Williams Advises ATI Industrial Automation on its Pending Sale to Novanta Inc.

checkAd

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising ATI Industrial Automation (ATI) on its pending sale to Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT; Novanta). Headquartered in Apex, North Carolina, ATI is a leading global developer and manufacturer of robot end-effector products. The transaction is being led by John Arendale, Jeff Perkins, Brandt Carr, Jenson Dunn and Caroline Inglesby of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

“We are honored to have partnered with Robert Little, president and CEO of ATI, and the ATI shareholders on this transaction, and we look forward to watching ATI continue to thrive as part of the Novanta family,” said John Arendale, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The sale of ATI represents another marquee robotics and automation transaction for our Industrials Group and continues our momentum in the industrial technology sector.”

“With over three decades of innovation, ATI has been a consistent market leader synonymous with industrial automation and robotics, delivering state-of-the-art productivity-enabling solutions across diverse and emerging robotics applications,” added Jenson Dunn, a vice president at Harris Williams. “We are thrilled to have found a great partner in Novanta that not only shares in management’s strategic vision but can also accelerate ATI’s initiatives in key growth areas like robotic surgical applications.”

ATI is a leading engineering-based developer of robotic accessories and robot arm tooling including robotic tool changers, multi-axis force/torque sensing systems, material removal tools, utility couplers, manual tool changers, robotic collision sensors and compliance devices. Their robotic end-effector products are found in thousands of applications around the world. Manufactured in the U.S. and China, ATI products enable customers to achieve a high level of flexibility in robotic automation. Their flagship product is the robotic tool changer, a robotic wrist coupling that locks and unlocks automatically, allowing a single robot to perform many different tasks.

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) a competitive advantage. Novanta combines deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to its customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind Novanta’s growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm’s Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

