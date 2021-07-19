PREVIEW: Can SKF Post Q2 Turnaround Despite Rising Raw Material Prices? Autor: PLX AI | 19.07.2021, 15:46 | 23 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 15:46 | (PLX AI) – SKF reports second-quarter earnings tomorrow, and analysts are split on whether the company was able to overcome rising raw material prices, especially in its automotive division.SKF shares have underperformed since the first-quarter … (PLX AI) – SKF reports second-quarter earnings tomorrow, and analysts are split on whether the company was able to overcome rising raw material prices, especially in its automotive division.SKF shares have underperformed since the first-quarter … (PLX AI) – SKF reports second-quarter earnings tomorrow, and analysts are split on whether the company was able to overcome rising raw material prices, especially in its automotive division.

SKF shares have underperformed since the first-quarter results due to the cost pressure concerns

The mid-term investment case remains positive, even as near-term margins may have uncertainty, SEB said (buy, SEK 270)

The outlook for the second half of the year is strong, but not yet reflected in valuation, Danske said (buy, SEK 280)

Investors will focus on sales growth over the next 2 quarters, to judge the effects of rising raw material and logistics costs against the expenses savings and volume growth, Kepler Cheuvreux said (hold, SEK 235)



SKF (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

SKF (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer