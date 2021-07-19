Almirall receives European Commission approval of Klisyri▼ (tirbanibulin), an innovative topical treatment for actinic keratosis

Klisyri (tirbanibulin) is a topical microtubule inhibitor indicated for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) of the face or scalp in adults and it acts through a selective antiproliferative mechanism of action

The regulatory approval of Klisyri (tirbanibulin) represents a significant step forward in the treatment of AK due to its short treatment protocol –one application daily for 5 days–, proven efficacy, and safety profile

Klisyri (tirbanibulin) met the primary endpoint of complete (100%) clearance of AK lesions at day 57 in treated areas in a significantly higher number of patients than with vehicle, together with a very acceptable tolerability profile 1

Actinic keratosis (AK) is one of the most common diagnoses made by dermatologists in Europe and its prevalence can be calculated to be around 18% of the population in Europe 2,3

Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the European Commission (EC) has approved Klisyri (tirbanibulin) for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) on the face or scalp in adults.

Tirbanibulin is a novel, topical first-in-class microtubule inhibitor with a selective antiproliferative mechanism of action that represents a significant step forward in the treatment of AK due to its short treatment protocol -one application daily for 5 days-, proven efficacy and safety profile, with very acceptable local tolerability.

"The approval of Klisyri represents a breakthrough for actinic keratosis patients, who seek new treatments that could offer them better tolerability and short treatment duration. We have once again demonstrated Almirall's commitment to promoting future value through innovation and differentiated therapies with the potential to make a significant difference to patients' lives", stated Gianfranco Nazzi, Almirall's Chief Executive Officer.

The reported prevalence of AK in the European population is around 18%2,3 and its incidence is predicted to increase globally due to an aging population, increased exposure to UV radiation, and changes in UV-seeking behaviours.4

"AK is the most frequent pre-cancerous skin disease and it is thought to be underdiagnosed or considered just as sun-damaged skin. Treating AK is crucial since it can progress to skin cancer with its associated burden in the future. With tirbanibulin, patients could significantly improve their AK lesions, using a 5-day convenient dose regimen", explained Susana Puig, MD PhD, Chief Dermatology Service at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona.